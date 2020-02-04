advertisement

Samsung will only reveal the price levels of its new Galaxy S20 flagship next week, but we already have several reports that tell us what the Galaxy S20, S20 + and S20 Ultra will cost. The newest comes from Korea and delivers the same claims as the price leaks for Europe and America that we have shown you before. You have to spend more money this year to buy a new Galaxy S model. Even the cheapest Galaxy S20 is more expensive than you think. Moreover, the Galaxy S20 Ultra, the best S20 version you ask for, costs just as much as the Galaxy Z Flip, the new foldable phone from Samsung with a clamshell.

The Galaxy S20 starts at 1.25 million won ($ 1,052), while the S20 + and S20 Ultra will cost 1.35 million ($ 1.137) and 1.60 million won ($ 1.377) in Korea, Daum says. For comparison: the S10 series was priced last year at 899,000 won (S10e), 1.10 million won (S10) and 1.93 million (S10 +). The report notes that the S20 will be available in a single version, when it comes to storage (128 GB), while the Ultra comes with 512 GB flash memory on board. The report does not explain whether Samsung will sell both the 4G and 5G versions of the S20 and S20 + in the region.

The Galaxy S20 phones can be reserved in the country for two weeks on 14 February. Buyers who order the handsets online will receive them on March 2, the report said, while retail sales begin on March 6. The S20 and S20 + will be available in light blue, gray and white, with KT getting an exclusive version of the S20 +, while the S20 Ultra is only available in gray and black.

Apart from that, Yonhap News notes that the Galaxy Z Flip foldably costs 1.6 million won ($ 1,347), just as much as the Galaxy S20 Ultra. The report mentions the same prices for the three Galaxy S20 models as Daum.

Samsung unveils the Galaxy S20 and Z Flip phones on February 11, with pre-orders reportedly starting on the same day in some markets, including the US. The Galaxy S20 + and S20 Ultra will be bundled with free Galaxy Buds + earphones during pre-orders, at least in the US, according to another leak. It is unclear whether the same promotion is being carried out in other markets.

