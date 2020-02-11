advertisement

Samsung finally unveils the two smartphones on Tuesday that we’ve been talking about most of the year so far. These are of course the clamshell foldable Galaxy Z Flip and the Galaxy S20. The latter is the most important, when it comes to Samsung’s results, as this will be the company’s most important flagship in the first half of the year. The Galaxy S20 comes in three sizes and has four different tent pole functions, but Samsung can focus on mass marketing just one of them. The new Galaxy S phone comes with a completely new name, Galaxy S20 instead of Galaxy S11. All three phones also support 5G connectivity and pack 120Hz screens that should deliver a smoother overall Android experience. The fourth characteristic feature concerns camera upgrades and new leaks indicate that the S20 camera will play an important role in Samsung’s upcoming marketing material. Of course we are not surprised, because all major smartphone suppliers have been fighting camera wares for a few years now, including Samsung. Not to mention the fact that the huge camera modules on the back of the three Galaxy S20 phones are indispensable and easier to include in advertisements than, for example, 5G connectivity or the refresh rate of 120Hz.

It is Evan Blass the leaker who supplied the marketing material below. We have a short advertisement for the three phones with their official names, including S20, S20 + and S20 Ultra, and confirm all the design spots that we have seen in recent weeks. The video, again posted on YouTube, also gives us a look into the different launch colors for this year’s Galaxy S20, including pink, blue and black.

But the large camera modules are easily the stars of the advertisement, because they appear in almost every shot. Samsung is at the back of the phones, and the message is clear: the S20 phones have large squares at the back and can accommodate up to four cameras, so they must be good.

However, not all three telephones offer the same camera functions. The Galaxy S20 Ultra has two lenses that you won’t find on the cheaper models. That is the 108-megapixel wide-angle sensor that supposedly combines nine pixels for 12-megapixel images, and the 48-megapixel telephoto periscope camera, which will be responsible for those rumored 100x hybrid zoom lenses.

The Galaxy S20 Ultra is according to some of these renders also the only S20 taste with a front camera of 40 megapixels.

The Galaxy S20 + is the second best when it comes to camera quality. We look at two 12-megapixel sensors at the rear, including the ultra wide-angle and wide-angle cameras, as well as a 64-megapixel telecamera that can handle the zoom lens. A selfie camera of 10 megapixels pushes through the camera hole of the screen. The Galaxy S20 must share the camera specifications of the Plus. The cheaper Galaxy S20, however, may not have the fourth extra sensor that is present on its siblings, the 3D “DepthVision” camera.

The marketing images above also indicate that Samsung will improve much of the S20’s camera enhancements compared to previous-generation Galaxy S models. And it seems that Samsung is back in the megapixel war, because the images suggest the more megapixels you have in a camera, the better the experience.

But again, just because Samsung will remain in the promos on the camera of the Galaxy S20, this does not mean that the other distinctive features will be overlooked. Blass has taken photos that also advertise the huge Infinity-O screens and the 5G connectivity of the phone:

