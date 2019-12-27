advertisement

With 2020 around the corner, it is only a matter of time before we see how Samsung plans to respond to Apple’s iPhone 11 line-up in 2019. Although it is essentially a guarantee that Samsung will release a special media somewhere in February event, the latest rumors from the rumor mill suggest that we may already see an official unveiling of Samsung’s flagship Galaxy S11 on 11 February – along with other Galaxy models.

In the run-up to the upcoming Samsung media event, we have seen no shortage of rumors about the Galaxy S11. Of particular interest are reports claiming that the Galaxy S11 from Samsung raises camera quality to a higher level thanks to a sensor series with 5 cameras on the back of the device. This is certainly intriguing, given that Apple’s iPhone 11 Pro has arguably taken the best place with regard to the camera quality of smartphones. In turn, it is interesting to see if the new camera design from Samsung can make up for some lost ground.

A few early versions of the Galaxy S11 + camera design came forward last month, and it is enough to say that it scratched many people behind their heads. The layout of the five camera sensors – which you can see below – was apparently random and aesthetically unattractive.

Image source: CashKaro via @OnLeaks

The good news is that the final design will definitely be more elegant.

According to a new tweet from the famous leaker OnLeaks, the above design was just a prototype that luckily has been abandoned. A more up-to-date representation of the Galaxy S11, + which you can view below, is much more in line with what you would expect from a flagship smartphone these days.

Next is the # GalaxyS11Plus … 😏

It seems that the renders that I shared a month ago were based on a prototype of the first phase with a different layout of the rear camera.

Here is an updated representation based on the latest prototype that I have received and that shows what I suppose the final configuration is … pic.twitter.com/IhUWdQh9JN

– Steve H. McFly (@OnLeaks) December 27, 2019

Regarding the Galaxy S11 functions, it is rumored that the device family offers 8K video recording support at 30 frames per second, a 108-megapixel camera with 5x optical zoom, an in-display fingerprint sensor, 12 GB RAM, 5G support and a Snapdragon 865 processor.

