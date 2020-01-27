advertisement

Google is expected to launch two smartphone lines this year: the affordable Pixel 4a on I / O 2020 and the Pixel 5 that should see the light of day in October. However, both will appear in leaks much earlier, given what happened to their predecessors – and we already have many exciting Pixel 4a leaks for you. The latest report seems to confirm a previous leak that the Pixel 5 is not the first 5G phone from Google.

Shortly after the unveiling of the Pixel 4 series last fall, Google addressed the lack of 5G connectivity and said the time was just not right for a 5G Pixel 4. The position is not surprising, given that Apple has the same approach used for previous wireless standards. Apple is expected to add 5G support to all 2020 iPhone 12 models, and Google is likely to do the same with the Pixel 5.

Until then, Google could launch the rarest of all 5G phones: an affordable one. A few weeks ago a report reported that the Pixel 4a prototypes of Google contain versions that are built on Qualcomm’s new budget 5G platform, the Snapdragon 765. Three code names were discovered at the time and were linked to the Pixel 4a series.

What’s interesting is that xda developers, who first mentioned Sunfish, Redfin, and Bramble, are back with a report that says the same three code names are included in the latest version of the Google Camera app. A removal of the Google Camera 7.3.017 APK that should soon reach Pixel phones reveals that all three code names are now included in the app. They are also associated with a “pixel_20_mid_range” series that seems to suggest that it is indeed connected to the upcoming Pixel 4a.

According to the new findings, Sunfish and Bramble are the most likely code names for the Pixel 4a and Pixel 4a XL respectively. In the meantime, Redfin appears to be a development board. If all this information is correct, the Pixel 4a may be a device with only 4G, while the Pixel 4a would support XL 5G.

The Pixel 5 phones are expected to rock the same Snapdragon 865 chips that some of the 5G flagships are about to launch, including the Galaxy S20, S20 + and S20 Ultra. However, the Pixel 5 series will not be launched until October.

Image source: Zach Epstein, BGR

Chris Smith began to write about gadgets as a hobby, and before he knew it, he shared his views on technical issues with readers around the world. Unfortunately, when he does not write about gadgets, he fails to keep them away, although he desperately tries. But that is not necessarily a bad thing.

