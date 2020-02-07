advertisement

The most exciting Galaxy Z Flip leak so far concerns the screen of the phone. We have heard from several sources that the clamshell folding launch will have an ultra-thin glass cover on top of the OLED screen instead of plastic next week. That’s great news, considering that the plastic screen of the Fold is not as durable as glass, not to mention that plastic screens are more prone to bumps and knobs, according to Motorola.

Since then we have seen a trademark for Ultra-Thin Glass, suggesting that Samsung will indeed use the name for a new product – most likely the Z Flip. If you need even more proof that the Z Flip has a folding glass screen, a new leak directly from Sprint can convince you.

Although several Z Flip reports have already revealed the main functions of the phone, this new leak reveals some of the marketing buzz words that will appear on the pages that will populate online stores in the near future. And that includes the confirmation that the Z Flip will have a foldable glass display (emphasis from us):

The form that changes the future: an extensive smartphone experience with a groundbreaking new foldable glass display, high-definition camera and Hideaway hinge to capture your life from every angle.

Fold the future in the palm of your hand: smooth, clear and extremely seamless, The foldable display of the Galaxy Z Flip is made of groundbreaking ultra-thin glass.

The list also confirms another rumor Z Flip function: the ability of the screen to work at an angle. You can place the device on a surface and make hands-free selfies and videos. In addition, the Multi-Active Window feature suggests that you can open multiple apps with the phone at the same time, and the feature can be useful if you use the phone in laptop mode, with an app on every half of the screen.

Finally, the leak also seems to confirm the main specifications of the phone, including the 6.7-inch Full HD Super AMOLED display, Snapdragon 855+ CPU, 8 GB RAM, 256 GB storage, 3,300 mAh battery, an Android 10 OS.

