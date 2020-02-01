advertisement

The more I tell you that Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is the most exciting movie of MCU Phase 4, given all of Marvel’s official revelations and the plethora of reports about the plot and cast of the movie, the more evidence I discover about that to strengthen idea. Stephen Strange will not only have to come up with a new strategy to defend the earth now that his best weapon has been destroyed, but he will cover the multiverse in the process, probably laying down the new rules of engagement for the larger narrative arch in Marvel’s Cinematic Universe.

The next epic crossover film such as Endgame is already in the making, but before that happens, Marvel needs to rebuild this world, renew the Avengers team and create new villains and new threats. Rumors say that Marvel is an epic Avengers vs.. Considering X-Men collision. Some claim that Marvel’s Secret Wars storyline from the comics will be adapted for the MCU. And guess which movie is the perfect way to deliver the plot twists we need to support both perspectives? That’s right, Doctor Strange 2. And a new rumor gives us an interesting detail about the Multiverse of Madness: the film is likely to contain several MCU top characters with a huge twist, one that could even make it possible for Marvel to part of our favorite dead Avengers.

After Infinity War and Endgame the MCU is left without the real Vision, Loki or Gamora, and Heimdall died too. In addition, Iron Man and Black Widow have sacrificed their lives to save the world, and Captain America withdrew.

advertisement

Marvel has already confirmed that the Loki Disney + TV series is compatible with Strange 2, suggesting that Strange and Loki 2012 meet in one of those alternative timelines. Jeremy Conrad of MCU Cosmic now says that a reliable source told him that the sequel may contain several well-known MCU characters, but in different ways. They will be versions of the characters from realities other than the heroes we know and love.

Conrad makes it clear from the start that this does not mean that Robert Downey Jr. or Chris Evans have cameos as alternative versions of Iron Man and Captain America. Marvel can simply hire different actors to play them, given that they come from different timelines. That is when these two appear in the film.

What Strange finds in the multiverse, however, can affect the entire MCU and can pave the way for the storylines I mentioned earlier.

Interestingly, some rumors that cannot be verified say that Deadpool and Wolverine can appear in the movie. Apart from that, casting leaks showed that America Chavez (Miss America) will appear in the film and that she will probably come from another dimension. We know that this is possible because the Gamora that lives in the current MCU itself comes from a different timeline. She left her present (2014) to travel to this timeline (2023), where Thanos was finally defeated.

Finally, a rumor said not long ago that the WandaVision TV series, which is premiered later this year, directly connects with Strange 2, and it is also believed to have dead Avengers on it. Specifically, we expect Quicksilver, the brother of Wanda, to appear in the show. He died heroically back in Age of Ultron, where he was Avenger for less than a day.

Doctor Strange at the Multiverse of Madness will premiere on May 7, 2021, so it is quite possible that things will change for that. The film has no director for the time being, with recent rumors saying that one of the main creative differences between Marvel and Scott Derrickson was the prominent role of Wanda, who is said to be the unexpected villain in the film. If it is correct, that is another detail that supports a future conflict between the Avengers and X-Men.

Image source: Marvel Studios

Chris Smith began to write about gadgets as a hobby, and before he knew it, he shared his views on technical issues with readers around the world. Unfortunately, when he does not write about gadgets, he fails to keep them away, although he desperately tries. But that is not necessarily a bad thing.

.

advertisement