KAMPALA – Legislators of the Parliamentary Committee on Gender, Labor and Social Development want the Labor Disputes (Arbitration and Rules Amendment) Bill to empower employers and unions to arbitrate disputes between workers and employers in the goal of reducing the backlog at the labor court.

The bill aims to streamline the composition of the labor tribunal to provide powers for the tribunal, conditions for the appointment of the chief judge, the associate chief judge and other judges of the tribunal similar to those of the judges of the tribunal of great authority. The labor court is responsible for ensuring labor standards and provides a platform for settling labor disputes.

MPs who met with the Uganda Employers’ Federation (FUE) regarding the bill on Tuesday, January 4, 2020, said that the majority of workers in Uganda are neither affiliated with unions nor authorized to speak to the most of them risk losing their jobs once they challenge employers.

“You have to take into account the power relations between employees and employers; think of the rural workers in the Buliisa district who may not have the power to challenge their employers in court and are not part of the unions in the event of disputes, “said the Honorable Alex Ndeezi, chair of the committee.

MEPs were also concerned that the non-existence of alternative dispute resolution mechanisms in the workplace is increasing the incentive for workers to have recourse to the labor court, even on matters which have been resolved in the workplace. amicably.

The Uganda Employers’ Federation said it could be included in the bill to establish workplace committees to settle disputes amicably and save workers on the job. process and costs associated with the court.

“We are saying that the amendment contemplates establishing comprehensive workplace dispute resolution mechanisms rather than waiting for the lengthy court process,” said Dan Okanya, Federation policy and research manager employers in Uganda.

Hon. Ndeezi said this would require the law to determine the source of funding for these committees and their terms of reference.

Member of Parliament for Buliisa, the Honorable Norah Bigirwa, said there was a need for district labor officers who would help resolve smaller disputes and refer complicated cases to court.

The Committee also wishes the workers’ unions to provide credible workers’ representatives as members of the labor court, stating that there have been cases of unskilled workers’ representatives.

“There are people who camouflage themselves as employee representatives when they are not employees. How can I speak on behalf of employees when I don’t understand their problems? Asked Bigirwa.

