Plans have been made for a new lakeside holiday park in Leicestershire.

A complex of wooden huts, static caravans and glamping huts is available at Swannington Lakes, on the edge of Coalville.

The holiday park would be located around the old fishing lakes, off Spring Lane, and would have a restaurant, bar and shop employing 14 people.

The proposed site

(Image: RPS)

Planning officials at the North West Leicestershire District Council are currently considering the project proposed by Finney’s Park Homes, which manages a number of other recreational sites in the county.

A total of 106 semi-detached wooden pavilions, 82 caravans and 20 glamping units are available on the 58-acre wooded site.

objections

Some residents, however, objected to the program, arguing that the location is unsustainable for this type of recreational use, that it would lead to unacceptable levels of traffic on neighboring roads, and concerns about how which it would affect public access.

There are also objections to the felling of trees necessary to clear the space for the park.

A resident wrote to council saying, “I believe this project would cause immense disturbance and noise during its development stage.

“The whole project would fail in its current form and the deforested area would be open to further development after the failure of the caravan holiday parks to attract customers.”

LeicestershireLive contacted Finney’s for comments.

The documents submitted to the council indicate that the objective is to attract “more visitors to the national forest by developing holiday accommodation in the woods in a location that would allow cyclists and pedestrians to access neighboring establishments and the wider national forest.

“Tourism is an important industry in the region and makes an important contribution to the economy through job creation and the financial support it provides to local services and industry.”

He adds: “The wood effect of the vacation units will contribute to the theme of the forest, and although the removal of trees will occur as part of development, new plantings and the formation of a fishing lake will support the landscaping.”

.

