TRENTON, N.J. (AP) – New Jersey has become the first state in the country to guarantee severance pay for mass layoffs, according to bill sponsors and the governor’s office.

Democratic Governor Phil Murphy signed a law Tuesday requiring companies with 100 or more full-time employees to pay them a week’s wages for each year of service during a massive layoff, plant closure or a transfer resulting in the loss of 50 or more jobs. The law also increases the minimum number of days of notice from 60 to 90 for such events.

The legislation was prompted by the closure of Toys R Us last year, which cost 2,000 jobs in New Jersey. Two of the private equity firms that own the retail giant eventually created a layoff fund.

“When these takeover artists plunge companies into bankruptcy, they walk away with windfall profits and pay huge bonuses to senior executives, but the little guys get screwed up,” said Democratic Senator Joe Cryan, who was co-sponsor of the measure.

Cryan said he hopes companies will think twice about whether layoffs should be “their gold standard for every problem.”

