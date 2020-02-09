advertisement

Volunteers in protective suits disinfect a train station when the country is struck by an outbreak of the new corona virus in Changsha, Hunan Province, China, on February 4, 2020. (Cnsphoto via Reuters)

Around two dozen countries around the world have taken precautionary measures to curb the spread of the new coronavirus as the death toll continues to rise. Reports from China indicate that many more people in the country die from the disease than officially reported. Scientists continue to investigate the origin of the virus.

advertisement

Update for updates.

New Jersey clears 4 suspected cases

New Jersey governor Phil Murphy announced on February 8 that all four passengers on the Bayonne-based cruise ship had undergone a coronavirus negative test.

“After the hospital checkup, the Center for Disease Control approved the discharge of the four people who arrived on a cruise ship on Friday,” said a Murphy statement.

All four passengers of the cruise ship docked in Bayonne were tested negative for new types of corona viruses. New Jersey currently has no confirmed cases of novel coronavirus and the risk to residents remains low.

Further information on new types of corona viruses can be found at: https://t.co/XoWMvzv6Rv pic.twitter.com/iEVHJaskpR

– Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) February 9, 2020

The Royal Caribbean Cruise Ship, Anthem of the Seas, moored in Bayonne on February 7. 23 were released after the exam, but four were taken to a nearby hospital for further testing.

Murphy added: “New Jersey currently has no confirmed cases of novel coronavirus and the risk to residents remains low.”

For February 8 updates, click here.

advertisement