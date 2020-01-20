advertisement

Cars

January 20, 2020 against Steve Hanley

advertisement

The states of New Jersey and New York have stepped up their support for the transition to electric vehicles this week. New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy has signed a new incentive package that pays consumers up to $ 5,000 when they buy an electric car. In New York, Governor Andrew Cuomo has announced that his state will encourage people and businesses to install EVs charging equipment.

$ 25 per mile

Under the new law of the State of New Jersey, buyers of electric vehicles are eligible for a $ 25 discount for every mile that their new vehicle can only travel on battery power, up to a maximum of $ 5,000. For example, if a new car can drive 200 km with one load, the buyer gets $ 4,000. If it is a plug-in hybrid with a range of 35 miles, the discount is $ 875.

As part of the legislative package, New Jersey is dramatically increasing its EV objectives. The law calls for 330,000 electric vehicles by 2025 and 2 million by 2035, according to CBS News Philadelphia. That target would rise to 85% of all new car sales in the state by 2040. There are currently around 6,600 electric vehicles registered in the state. The bill also provides a $ 500 incentive for people to install their own EV charger at home and calls on New Jersey Transit to buy only zero-emission buses by 2032.

“I don’t think another state in America has the same ambitions as ours,” Governor Murphy said during the signing ceremony for the new legislation. “This is a great first step,” said Jeff Tittel, director of the New Jersey Sierra Club. “And it’s way too late.” Matt Casale, director of the transport campaign of the Research Public Group in the US. “New Jersey has just informed every other state in search of clean transportation in advance.”

Who pays for all this?

The legislator has set aside $ 30 million to fund the discount program. That money comes from a 4 to 5% surcharge on utility bills that residents and businesses of New Jersey are already paying. That supplement makes hundreds of millions of dollars a year, says CBS Philadelphia, money used to help low-income residents pay their utility bills.

Apparently this new plan amounts to a redistribution of those funds, not a new payment that utility customers have to pay. But if the program is limited to $ 30 million, that’s only enough to cover 7,500 EVs with a 200-mile range. That is far from the 330,000 electric cars that the state wants to have on its roads by 2025.

Dealers cheer

CBS News Philadelphia reports that the New Jersey Coalition of Automotive Retailers praised the bill and said it tackles obstacles for electric vehicles, which it says typically cost $ 12,000 to $ 15,000 more than comparable gas vehicles. Obviously, dealers do not care much about real ownership cost statistics, which they can use to drive the sale of electric cars without the new state incentives.

Jim Appleton, who leads the dealer group, said in a statement: “The New Jersey legislature and Governor Murphy have merged and deposited real money where their mandate is. Current legislation addresses the two biggest obstacles to greater acceptance of EVs: price and range fear. The New Jersey franchise offices are ready to lead the expected growth in the Garden State EV market in 2020 and beyond. Sales of new vehicles in New Jersey amount to approximately $ 38 billion annually.

New York Make Ready program

The state of New York also strives to increase the number of electric vehicles on its roads. The target is 850,000 EVs by 2025 and to get there, the Ministry of Public Services recommends the creation of a statewide utility program supported by the “Make-Ready” program to promote responsible deployment of electric vehicle charging stations , according to the governor’s office. The initiative includes $ 55 million to pay discounts of up to $ 2,000 to buyers of eligible electric cars. The new program offers enough money for 20,000 extra discounts.

“Speeding up the ownership of electric vehicles is an important part of New York’s leading plan to combat climate change and grow our economy with clean energy,” Governor Cuomo said in a statement. “The Make Ready initiative will instruct state utilities to build the network infrastructure needed to install publicly accessible chargers, encouraging more New Yorkers to choose electric vehicles while creating and creating jobs to ensure that our energy dollars remain capable. “

Charging infrastructure is crucial to achieving the state’s EV objectives. The report suggests that utility companies are required to include EV charging scenarios in their annual capital planning processes to encourage thoughtful placement of charging infrastructure. The utility companies are expected to identify locations suitable for charging devices for electric vehicles and to install infrastructure and proactively teach developers how adding to the EV charging infrastructure can yield financial rewards.

According to Green Car Congress, a large proportion of the new charging equipment will be installed in low-income neighborhoods that may have been disproportionately affected by pollution from nearby motorways. The utility companies are also expected to increase usage times to encourage charging during off-peak hours.

The EVolve NY initiative, managed by the New York Power Authority, has pledged $ 250 million to expand public high-speed charging on major aisles, create new charging hubs in major cities and airports, and set up electric vehicle-friendly model communities that will encourage residents to transition to moving electric vehicles. The NYPA expects to install charging stations in every service area in the state of New York Thruway, bringing the total number of installed charging stations to 800 within 5 years.

Follow CleanTechnica on Google News.

It will make you happy and help you live the rest of your life in peace.





About the author

Steve Hanley Steve writes about the interface between technology and sustainability from his homes in Florida and Connecticut or anywhere else where the Singularity can lead him. You can follow him on Twitter, but not on social media platforms of malicious overlords such as Facebook.









advertisement