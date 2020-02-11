advertisement

After the double elimination last night, the islanders will soon be joined by a whole new face to make things happen.

Upon entering the villa on Tonight’s Love Island show, the new Jamie Clayton bombshell will likely be on the verge of turning heads with two single women who are currently trying to mate.

But will the 28-year-old Edinburgh recruitment consultant be what Shaughna and Demi are looking for? Let’s see what Jamie is.

What makes you the perfect Islander in love?

I am funny, I am outgoing, confident and I am what the villa needs!

Describe yourself in three words.

Confident, loyal and charming.

How would you rate your appearance on a scale of 1 to 10 and what do you think would be your best characteristic?

I would give myself an 8. My best feature and what congratulates me the most is my smile.

What is your worst habit?

I am a clean monster so I will always tidy up the villa! Sometimes it can irritate people.

Describe your ideal woman.

The attraction interests me and then it is the personality that interests me. I tend to go for chatty girls, I need someone who can hold a conversation and laugh and someone I can trust. I want a faithful girl.

How do you tend to stick to dates?

9 times out of 10, I receive dates from Instagram. But more recently, it was more natural, I met people in person that I prefer.

What was your most disastrous dating / dating experience?

I manage to get the first dates fairly well, but I am poor enough to maintain them. There has never been someone where there has been a second mutual date.

What is the best or the worst line of discussion that you have used or that someone has used on you?

My usual line of discussion is “What is your star sign?” It works all the time. Whatever astrological sign they say, I just say “Ah, we are compatible”.

Who in the villa did you see?

I love Demi and Shaughna. Half speaks all the time, she is there, beautiful and sparkling so I like it at home. Shaughna is a pretty girl and she doesn’t beat around the bush, I like the direct approach.

Will Jamie be able to make hearts vibrate? Find out when ‘Love Island’ continues tonight at 9 p.m. on Virgin Media One.

