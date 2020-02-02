advertisement

Prepare your bubbles and bums: No Time To Die will be the longest James Bond film of all time with a running time of almost three hours.

007 was last seen on screen in Specter in 2015. Over the next five years, the 25th entry into the franchise has suffered a serious fall in manufacturing hell, with directors failing and injuries causing delays.

However, there is almost no time to die. It seems to be a gigantic farewell that says goodbye to Daniel Craig in the role – with a suitable duration.

There have been rumors about the length of the film for several weeks. MailOnline has now reported that cinemas have been instructed to allow at least three hours for each screening of the new film.

That alone is not particularly significant – however, one source also tells the previous stories. Allegedly, Bond’s last appearance is currently at 174 minutes, just six minutes from that magical three-hour mark (it is still being worked on).

The source said the publication:

Distributors and cinemas must be informed in advance of the length of a film so that they can plan the number of daily screenings. This film is so long because they kept adding pages to the script and the shooting took much longer than planned.

First there were script problems and then Daniel was injured. He wants his last bond to be perfect, but a lot of people will leave the cinema to take a toilet break as it starts at almost three hours.

It’s a great movie, but there is a very real fear that the audience will go crazy after this movie.

The official synopsis for No Time To Die is: “James Bond, a spy recruited to rescue a kidnapped scientist, is on the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology.”

You can watch the trailer for No Time To Die below:

The first trailer teases a lot of action: Whatever is going on with Dr. Madeleine Swan (Léa Seydoux), Lashana Lynch as the new 007 in the field after Bond’s resignation, Ana de Armas as Paloma (still unknown whether she will be a friend or foe of Bond) and Rami Malek’s villain.

This will mark the end of Craig’s reign as Bond and make him the longest running 007 in history – against Roger Moore’s 12th anniversary – this should be an epic climax of his tuxedo saga.

Little is currently known about the peculiarities of the story. However, here are two predictions from you: the director, Cary Joji Fukunaga, will hold a secret service about Her Majesty with Bond’s love interest, and Malek’s villain is actually Dr. The beginning that enables a new beginning with a new face.

No Time To Die will be shown in British cinemas on April 2, 2020.

