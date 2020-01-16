advertisement

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) – Iowa caucuses are never simple. Voters spend hours in high school gymnasiums or public libraries, starting their evening by declaring their support for their preferred presidential candidate. This is followed by a feverish lobbying wave in which supporters of the eliminated candidates are in a hurry to make a new choice by the end of the evening.

This year, caucuses could be even more chaotic.

New rules that will be implemented for the February 3 competition could give presidential candidates an unprecedented opportunity to spin the results. In previous years, the Iowa Democratic Party had reported only one number: the number of state delegates won by each candidate. For the first time, the party will present two other figures this year – which garnered the most votes at the start and end of the night.

The additional data is a nod to Vermont senator Bernie Sanders and his supporters, who argue that previous rules essentially robbed him of his victory in his 2016 race against Hillary Clinton. The contest ended with a close delegate victory for Clinton, Iowa.

Party officials in Iowa and nationally argue that the new process will improve transparency. But as caucuses approach in less than three weeks, there is a growing feeling that the new information will cause confusion by giving more than one candidate the chance to win.

Iowa caucuses are expected to set the tone for the contests that follow, ultimately helping to gain ground. If several candidates can claim success in Iowa, this could prolong the fight for the Democratic nomination.

“Adding additional numbers will make the news more confusing for news organizations and people watching caucuses,” said Derek Eadon, who worked as Julián Castro’s assistant campaign manager, Iowa’s main contributor to Barack Obama in 2008 and now supports Sanders. “People are going to want to know who won, and I don’t know if there is consensus on a number that people will use to declare it.”

What is happening in Iowa will also happen in other states that organize caucuses, including Nevada on February 22. Three figures will be communicated: the first ballot, the total of the final vote after the elimination of candidates in low election and what is called the State Delegate equivalents. They represent the number of delegates each candidate will have at the party’s state convention in June. This, in turn, determines the number of delegates to the national convention that each candidate receives.

The Associated Press said Thursday it will base its call for the winner’s run on state delegate equivalents, as delegates are the metric used to decide the final winner of the nomination. Figures from Iowa and the National Democratic Party point out that this is the number to watch.

“This is a contest for delegates,” said Iowa Democratic Party president Troy Price. “The campaigns will highlight the number that is most beneficial to them. But in the end, what matters are the delegates who leave Iowa for the national convention, and (the state delegates) will remain the best indicator of that. “

David Bergstein, spokesman for the National Democratic Committee, echoed this.

“The only way to become a candidate for the Democratic Party presidency is to win the majority of delegates to national congresses,” he said. “We strongly encourage anyone who wants to understand who is winning the nomination contest to pay attention to these results.”

The question is whether the candidates will follow their example.

Sanders chief counselor Jeff Weaver said his team “was trying to win all three” result categories. But he also suggested that the campaign will focus on the gross totals from the first ballot, regardless of the end result.

“At the end of the day, the first impression is probably the most accurate representation of who won the night,” said Weaver.

There is a chance that a candidate will get the most support in the first vote but lose out on the final alignment – and ultimately the number of delegates – after supporters of candidates who are not viable to realign after the first round of voting. recount. This is a scenario that could be played out for a candidate like Sanders or former Vice President Joe Biden, who should both be viable in the largest number of ridings in the state.

Michael Halle, senior advisor to former South Bend, Indiana mayor Pete Buttigieg, told reporters this week that the caucus measure that counts for the campaign is ultimately the number of delegates. The Biden team expressed the same thing.

“Delegates are ultimately how the Democratic Party nomination will be decided, so delegates are obviously an important part of what comes out of caucuses,” said Biden’s senior advisor, Anita Dunn.

Jesse Harris, a senior advisor to Biden, Iowa, said the campaign considers the three measurements – the first and second alignments and the results of the delegates – to be important. Support from the first-line candidate, he said, will reflect the smooth running of the campaign and Biden’s broad appeal, while the number of realignments will reflect the team’s ability to persuade voters to support Biden and his strength as a unifying candidate.

For lower level candidates such as Tom Steyer or Andrew Yang, the numbers from the initial vote could be crucial. If they don’t reach the 15% support needed to win delegates, but still turn out to be more individual caucusgoagers than expected, for example, they could indicate their initial support as proof that they remain competitive in elementary school.

Applicants who lose in the total number of delegates can try to make an eligibility case by highlighting their geographic strength, perhaps underlining their gross support during the first or last alignment in the counties that have passed from Obama to Donald Trump in 2016. A number of agents the Minnesota senator, Amy Klobuchar or Buttigieg, could frame the results of the caucus in this way.

The changes reflect a hangover from the 2016 campaign that hangs over the Democrats in Iowa.

Some Sanders supporters have argued that the results of publicly announced caucuses, which show that Sanders and Clinton were almost tied in the delegate count, with Clinton slightly ahead, did not adequately reflect the crude number of voters who supported the senator from Vermont. This perceived disparity between Sanders’ support on the ground and the delegate’s outcome – a disparity that is not supported by publicly available data – has fueled supporters for accusations that caucuses were tilted in favor of Clinton.

Four years later, some Iowa Democratic agents fear that if Sanders gains the most support in the state but loses the total number of delegates, it could again lead to charges that the caucus process is stacked against a particular candidate.

Misty Rebik, director of the state of Sanders, Iowa, said “popular vote is very important. We fought for (the change of gear), and we are proud of it. Rebik suggested that the campaign would tout the first line-up figures regardless of the outcome.

“We want to emphasize that the way we have beaten Donald Trump is to have the biggest, the biggest grassroots coalition, and that is thanks to pure numbers,” she said.

