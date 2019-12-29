advertisement

Somewhere in western Texas, amid one of the continent’s most oil-producing fields, a Canadian company is building a plant that it hopes will eventually absorb the one million tonnes of carbon pumped from the land around it.

The underlying Carbon Engineering Plant is one of many projects hoping to help fight climate change by turning its key driver – carbon dioxide – into a useful product that can be profitably removed from the atmosphere.

“We’re pulling CO2 back,” CEO Steve Oldham said in a recent interview.

People in labs and boards around the world are beginning to face the realization that more needs to be done than cut emissions if the world is to survive. Large amounts of carbon already in the atmosphere will have to be removed.

A 2017 paper in the journal Nature Change Change estimates that between 120 billion and 160 billion tonnes of CO2 will need to be sucked out of the air and stored underground to stabilize climate change at two degrees Celsius. This is in addition to lowering the emissions of the Paris agreement.

That would cost big bucks. And that, says energy economist Mark Jaccard, is why companies like Carbon Engineering are so important. Using CO2 to produce marketable products will help pay for a massive degree of technology to remove CO2 and inject it permanently underground.

“You will have to figure out some products you can make, until humanity is ready to use this for the real reason, which is carbon capture and burial,” said Jaccard from the University of British Columbia.

Carbon Engineer is already drawing CO2 from the air and converting it into fuel at its pilot plant in Squamish, B.C. In Halifax, CarbonCure Technologies is injecting CO2 into concrete.

Many companies inject underground CO2 to force more oil to the surface – which, if done properly, can result in negative carbon oil. Other companies are using gas to create useful chemicals, carbon nanotubes or plastics.

“There are a number of technologies that we are trying to advance,” said Wes Jickling of the Canadian Innovation Alliance Oilsands. The group is helping run Carbon XPrize, a $ 20 million prize for the best conversion of CO2 into a forgiving product.

The market for such products is estimated at $ 1 trillion a year.

The question is whether this is a sufficient price to spur innovation and construction as soon as possible to begin lowering atmospheric CO2 before global temperatures rise 1.5 degrees. That will take just over a decade, according to the United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change.

Underground carbon burial technology, known as sequestration, is well understood and is being used in full-scale sites in Alberta and Saskatchewan. But in 2018, the British Royal Society found that the pace of building such facilities must be accelerated at least 100 times to meet the UN climate target.

Taking CO2 products also creates what is known in climate circles as a moral hazard. If we can absorb gas from the air, why bother emitting less of it?

We cannot rely on a magic bullet to save us, said Jason Swzer, director of the Alberta Clean Technology Industry Alliance.

“There is no doubt that we cannot continue to make difficult choices,” he said. “We have to make difficult choices.”

The world needs to emit much less carbon and get a lot out of what is already there, Jacques said. Building an industry based on its removal from the air is the best way to develop inexpensive and efficient ways to do it.

“People need to figure out how to get enough support for these technologies that they know they will need.”

Bob Weber, The Canadian Press

