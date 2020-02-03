advertisement

Pressure on roads clogged with Leicester traffic could be eased by new incentive parking terminals.

The city already has incentive car parks at Birstall to the north, and Meynells Gorse and Enderby to the west.

Authorities are now looking to address the lack of incentive parking services in the south and east.

No specific site has yet been suggested, but the expansion of the network of incentive car parks has been included in a list of transport priorities recently published over the next three decades.

The existing incentive parking lots are jointly managed by the Leicester City Council and the Leicestershire County Council.

Leicester Mayor Sir Peter Soulsby said: “The city is well served by three incentive car parks, but they are to the west and north.

“There is the potential to have more incentive parking lots on the other side of the city where we have very busy routes like the A6.

The revised strategic growth plan

“There are no sites identified for the new par and ride yet, but that doesn’t mean we shouldn’t be looking for them in the future.”

The city and county councils supported the principle of creating a new A46 motorway as a bypass around the south and east of the city, creating a corridor in which some 40,000 new houses could be built.

The new main road would loop from the A46 to Syston in the south and east of the city to join the M1 at a new motorway junction between Leicester and Lutterworth before continuing on the M69 near Hinckley.

For the moment, no specific route has been mapped for the highway or no funding has been agreed, but, if this were to go ahead, the accommodation pinned to the system would inevitably lead to more vehicle movements in and out of town to the south and east. .

The current incentive parking sites are heavily subsidized by the councils, because drivers do not use them enough to cover operating costs.

County Hall and city council are looking to reduce the subsidy in order to make the service profitable in the future.

Sir Peter added: “The use of incentive parking is growing, but although there is an operating cost, it achieves the goal of reducing travel in the city center.

“Congestion has an environmental and economic cost, so incentive parking, when we would like more people to use it, it benefits the city.”

Leicestershire County Council cabinet will discuss long-term transport strategies at its meeting on Friday.

