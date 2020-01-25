advertisement

New photographs have been released by police who are “extremely concerned” about the well-being of a missing Leicestershire woman.

Deborah Brown was last seen at her home in Twycross at 3:00 am today (Saturday).

The 47-year-old woman left her address in her car, police said, who was later found in Staffordshire.

Deborah Brown’s car was found abandoned in neighboring Staffordshire

(Image: supplied)

The officers believe it could be in Leicestershire, Staffordshire or Warwickshire.

She is white, 5 feet 6 inches tall and has long blonde hair. When she was last seen, she was wearing a red pajama top with matching stockings, a long black puffy coat with pink lining and leather boots.

In a new appeal for public assistance, PC Emma McMahon of the missing persons team said: “We are extremely concerned for the well-being of Deborah and we would ask anyone who saw her to Contact us.

“We are working in partnership with colleagues from other sectors of the forces to try to find out where she could be.

“Any information you have about her whereabouts could help us find her.”

If you saw Deborah, call 101, citing incident 165 of January 25.

