ST. CLAIR, Pa. – An actor guild in a part of our area finally has a permanent home for the first time in two decades. The group plans to rebuild a former church and turn it into a theater.

“Most of us have a day job where we go every day and this is a night and weekend project and a mid-day project for all of us. We do it purely because we have a passion for theater and performance and help the community, ”said Secretary of State Jessica Miller.

For the first time in 20 years, the Actors Guild of Schuylkill County has a permanent home where it can give shows and offer lessons and community events.

“The guild is a staple in this area, and we have provided the community with quality theater and that is our goal to continue in our own place and it is just so exciting to finally have our own building,” said Vice President Dana Smith-Mansell.

The guild recently purchased the old Roman Catholic church of St. Peter and Paul on North Mill Street in St. Clair, which was last opened in 2008.

“It’s going to be great here,” said Debbie Dehner. “We’ve waited 20 years to get our own place and now we’re really excited and we can’t wait to get started.”

“I actually went to Penn State Berks for a few years and graduated with theater. I only came back recently and got involved with the theater again, so I’m excited to see how far they’ve come in the last few years since I left, “said board member Kayla Kasmari.

The Actors Guild of Schuylkill County plans to open its doors in May for its first production.

