advertisement

CAYCE, SC (WOLO) – The search for the missing six-year-old Faye Swetlik continues in Cayce on Tuesday.

The authorities have set up a hotline.

advertisement

If anyone has information about where they might be, the hotline number is (803) 205-4444.

The city of Cayce said Faye Marie Swetlik was last seen around 3:45 a.m. after getting off the school bus in Churchill Heights on Monday afternoon.

Faye has strawberry blonde hair, blue eyes, and spotted boots and a black T-shirt.

SLED, the FBI and the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department are among those who assist Cayce DPS in the search.

Subdivisions residents will continue to knock on the doors, and law enforcement officials will continue their search efforts throughout the day, officials say.

More than 100 officers were on site yesterday evening to help with the search.

When you see them, please call the Cayce Department of Public Safety at (803) 794-0456.

advertisement