In the “world’s first boutique hotel on the subject of happiness” you will not be led into your room, but into your cocoon. Discover the new hotels on our radar.

1. JACK’S CAMP, BOTSWANA Moroccan-inspired luxury in a sparkling salt pan in Botswana has reached a new level with the complete renovation of one of the most famous safari camps in the world. Tents with the new look Jacks Camp will be twice as big with indoor and outdoor showers, private plunge pools and their own miniature natural history museums with cupboards of curated curios. The newly designed pool pavilion looks like a beautiful mirage and the entire camp is powered by Tesla solar energy. 25 years after the start, Jack’s (new) camp will open in May.

2. Awakening, Mexico In the “world’s first boutique hotel on the subject of happiness” you will not be led to your room but to your cocoon. These futuristic tree house pods were designed with sacred geometry in mind, which according to the creators helps guests to synchronize with their surroundings and “ultimately the universe”. Built in the Mayan jungle, Awakening offers unique experiences from transformation experts or you can simply connect with yourself and nature by floating in a crystal clear cenote.

3. SIX SENSES FORT BARWARA, INDIA Behind a thick rock face southeast of Jaipur, three palaces and two temples in a 700-year-old fort are transformed into the first resort of Six Senses in India. Once owned by the Rajasthani royal family, the original fortress structure is retained, while a hotel with 48 suites is being built inside. When it opens this year, the resort will have two restaurants, two swimming pools, a boutique, a bar, and a banquet room. Traditional gardens and water features give an impression of history and location. Get royal treatment in the original women’s palace, where the latest Six Senses Spa offers an Ayurveda program with meditation and wellness treatments.

4. ARCTIC BATH, SWEDEN The team behind the Treehotel in Sweden is back with another wonderful creation. The Arctic Bath looks like a giant floating bird’s nest that freezes in ice in winter and floats on the Lule River in summer. There are six floating hotel cabins and six cabins on the coast. While you can’t sleep in the big nest, you can spend most of your stay there, hanging out in the hotel bar, restaurant, and spa, or looking up at the Northern Lights in the hot tub.

5. KISAWA SANCTUARY, MOSAMBIQUE Sustainable architecture reaches breathtaking heights on Mozambique’s remote island of Benguerra. Here, island sand is used in the patented 3D sand printing technology to build the hotel from scratch. Mortar made from raw sand is printed in 3D in masonry, tiles and flooring and is also used to make objects for interior decoration. The Kisawa Sanctuary is located in a 1.6-hectare forest, beach and sand dune area and has 12 bungalows, two beach clubs, a library and a spa with colorful electric buggies that allow guests to travel between them in a sustainable style can.

6. CRUISE WHITSUNDAYS REEFSUITES, QUEENSLAND Sleep with the luxury of fish on the Great Barrier Reef in Australia’s first underwater hotel. Two reef suites are suspended beneath a pontoon 40 miles from Airlie Beach, where guests can watch the live action show from their double bed and sing Sebastian’s little mermaid hit Under The Sea in their underwater shower. If you miss a reef suite, the pontoon also offers a glamping option, where you can sleep in the open air in specially made canopies.

7. AIRELLES CHÂTEAU DE VERSAILLES, LE GRAND CONTRÔLE, FRANCE After a day in the middle of the opulence of the Palace of Versailles, it can be difficult to return to the real world. Soon some happy guests will no longer have to open a luxury hotel on the castle grounds. The hotel is housed in three historic buildings, including Le Grand Contrôle, and features an Alain Ducasse restaurant and a Valmont spa. According to Marie Antoinette’s time, the largest suites are on the lower floors and each of the 14 rooms has an 18th-century chandelier. In addition to private tours of the castle, guests can stroll freely through the gardens long after the last tourist bus returns to Paris.

8. Contests, Singapore After more than two years of renovation, the legendary Raffles Singapore reopened in August with a fresh, yet familiar face. The national monument retained its architectural charm, but came out brighter and brighter on the other side, with new white marble floors and a modern French restaurant, La Dame de Pic. Even simply turning off the light can be done with a colonial era light switch or an intuitive tablet. In this way, guests can go back in time or enjoy the small luxuries of modern life.

9. RAFFLES MALDIVES MERADHOO, MALDIVES Raffles was also involved in the overwater renovation, transforming the old Dhevanafushi Resort on the remote Gaafu Alifu Atoll into Raffles’ first Maldives resort. There are 21 villas and residences on two islands, and when it’s time to snorkel, guests can visit their marine butler to guide them to the best spots before sipping a Maldives sling with sand between their toes. Both islands already have two-bedroom residences, and this year the Raffles Royal Residence, a three-bedroom hideaway with a retractable roof for star gazing, will be unveiled.

10. SONEVA FUSHI, MALDIVESImagine. You woke up in paradise and want to go swimming. Should you A) slip into the pool of your overwater villa, B) dive into the Indian Ocean or C) take your private water slide and really start your day with a shot? We say a big yes to C, but D) all of this will be possible in Soneva Fushi’s new overwater villas. After 25 years of barefoot luxury with no news and no shoes in the Maldives, Soneva Fushi will launch its first surface water villas with curved water slides, private pools and retractable roofs in April to take a bath or sleep under the stars. C you there!

11. KACHI LODGE, UYUNI SALTED APARTMENTS, BOLIVIA The Salar de Uyuni in Bolivia, the largest salt desert in the world, is another world where you are greeted either by a thick salt crust that stretches to the horizon or by a thin layer of water that reflects the sky like a mirror. At Kachi Lodge, you can wake up in one of the six heated domes adorned with handmade alpaca blankets and artwork by Bolivian Andy Warhol, Gastón Ugalde. Ulgade is also available for art and photography master classes.

12TH FOUR SEASONS PHILADELPHIA, USAThe Philadelphia skyline has a new star. When the Comcast Technical Center, designed by Sir Norman Foster, opened last year, it became the tallest building in the city and houses the highest hotel in North America. The Four Seasons Hotel Philadelphia is located on the 48th to 60th floors, and every room and suite offers floor-to-ceiling views of the city and beyond. The soaring atrium on the 60th floor of the JG Skyhigh Bar has a mirrored ceiling that reflects the guests and the city below. The Tokyo-based TeamLab has created a huge digital floral experience in the hotel lobby to give a first impression.

13. & BEYOND SOSSUSVLEI DESERT LODGE, NAMIBIA Bold geometric lines frame the surreal desert landscape that extends as far as the eye can see. In Soussusvlei, home to the largest red sand dunes in the world, you feel like you are on the edge of the world. An experience that is even better in a luxury lodge that looks like a hiding place from an eccentric billionaire. The & Beyond Sossusvlei Desert Lodge was recently reopened after a 10-month renovation and offers an elegant, new look with floor-to-ceiling glass windows, fireplaces in the rooms and pools with a view.

14. Rosewood, Sao Paulo, Brazil French entrepreneur Alexandre Allard knows how to breathe new life into a project with style. He is credited with the renaissance of the Balmain house and his latest project is to convert a former maternity home in a historic building from 1904 in Sao Paulo into a luxury hotel. Pritzker Prize-winning architect Jean Nouvel and designer Philippe Starck are both in the process of creating a vertical park with lush hotel gardens, two swimming pools, two restaurants, and a spa. Nouvel says he wants to invent the “Hanging Gardens of Sao Paulo” and we can’t wait to see how he does it.

15. The Adnat, Western AustraliaThere is no missing Australia’s newest Art Series hotel. The Adnate in Perth has one of the largest mega-murals in the world, a 25-story work of art by the Australian street artist Matt Adnate. Two more large-format murals and two original canvases are located closer to the street in the lobby. Each of the 250 rooms has giclee prints of some of Adnate’s best-known works.

16. SANTA CATALINA, SPAIN When it opened on the island of Gran Canaria in 1890, the Santa Catalina became a luxurious landmark. After the hotel, where Winston Churchill and Agatha Christie are among its former guests, has returned to its former glory with a £ 21.4m restoration project, there are a few innovations. Michelin-starred chefs Juan Carlos and Jonathan Padrón manage the hotel’s main restaurant, Poemas. The rooms offer modern details such as rain showers and old world charm.

17. ANANTARA TOZEUR RESORT, TUNISIA Known as a filming location for Star Wars and Indiana Jones films, Tozeur is an oasis in the Sahara that is now home to a new luxury retreat. The Anantara Tozeur Resort is a mixture of Moorish and Berber architecture and has 93 guest rooms, suites and pool villas, five dining options, a whiskey media for whiskey and cigar lovers and swimming pools with a view of the salt flats. Movable “Dining by Design” celebrations include romantic candlelit dinners deep in the desert, either under the stars or in a traditional Berber tent.

18. W MELBOURNE, VICTORIA Melbourne’s Collins Arch will soon be a striking innovation. The W Melbourne was designed by SHoP Architects from New York, the global design team Woods Bagot and Melbourne’s own Hachem and is inspired by the creative spirit of the city with colorful rooms, a state-of-the-art ballroom and a bar that is said to be an Instagram star. The doors will open in June with an Extreme Wow Suite among the 294 new rooms in the city.

