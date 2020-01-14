advertisement

Five Point Holdings announced on Monday, January 13th, that it had sold its first 781 properties at the 21,000 caretaker’s “Valencia” development near Santa Clarita, in northern Los Angeles County.

The land developer did not give the names of the builders, or the date for the start of construction was set. However, he described the transactions as “an important step forward in opening his newest community planned by a master”. The valuation of the plots started in October 2017. In the past, the first houses will come on the market in late 2020 or 2021.

“This is a milestone for the company,” said Emile Haddad, chairman and general manager of Five Point, in a statement by the company. “We waited a long time for this day.”

Five Point, an Irvine-based spin-off from Lennar Homes, has already had mega-developments in Orange County Great Park in Irvine and in the San Francisco Shipyard on this city’s southeast bay front.

The announcement comes almost two and a half years after the Los Angeles regulator approved development at the former Newhall Ranch, and after two decades of controversy, including battles for traffic, water, and endangered wildlife.

Real estate sales were $ 135 million, the company said. The transactions were closed last year for the first 711 lots. The remaining 70 locations are expected to be closed in June. The company previously predicted that the development would cost at least $ 12 billion.

In addition to new homes, the project will include 11.5 million square feet of commercial space and 10,000 hectares of open space, the company said.

The development is carved out of the hills and meadows along the Santa Clara River and west of Highway 5.

Opponents of the project had argued that greenfield development 40 miles north of downtown Los Angeles will contribute to urban sprawl and increased greenhouse gas production.

Five Point responded with plans to make the new Valencia project climate neutral and offset the greenhouse gases that future residents will generate with solar power, electric car charging stations, zero-emission buses, and climate protection projects across the region and around the world.

In the company’s statement, Haddad referred to the need for more housing. Los Angeles is “one of the most constrained housing markets in the country”.

