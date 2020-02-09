advertisement

Bardon’s new beauty – the Obsidian House – was designed to blend perfectly into a range of traditional Queenslander cottages.

The four bedroom, two bathroom home was designed by Liam Proberts (^ proberts office) – an award-winning architect and industry leader.

advertisement

MORE QLD REAL ESTATE NEWS:

Housing prices in Brisbane climb to a record high

Where to get a bargain under $ 500,000

Feel safe with bulletproof doors

The construction only took seven months and was carried out by the Craft Building Company.

The estate agent who sells the house, Richard Lawrence, Position Property Principal, said the property offers “sophisticated”, versatile, open living spaces on two levels.

The house at 38 Accession St, Bardon, has a family room upstairs and a media room on the ground floor with retractable walls.

Mr. Lawrence said there are many outstanding features, but the bespoke design combined with the sought-after location in Bardon is a draw for buyers.

“The privacy screen on the front of the property gives passers-by an indication of the sophistication and design that can be discovered inside,” said Lawrence.

“The exquisite master suite in the back of the house offers a quiet view and there is a fantastic entertainer deck overlooking a calm salt water pool.”

He said families from the Bardon area have shown keen interest in the property.

“The clever versatility of the layout means that the house is very adaptable for families with children of all ages,” he said.

There was once a large residential building on the property, which the client divided while maintaining and major renovation of the original house during the construction of the Obsidian House.

“The Obsidian House is on a spacious 506 square meter block in one of the most sought after suburbs in downtown Brisbane,” said Lawrence.

“It was designed very strongly for the future residents. The outstanding design was excellently implemented by the Craft Building Company due to the high level of detail and the exceptional quality of the surfaces. “

Just 5 km from Brisbane’s business district, the house offers tropical gardens

With integrated irrigation system for easy maintenance.

OBSIDIAN HOUSE

developer Story development

price Expressions of interest close on Monday, February 17, 5 p.m., unless otherwise stated

place 38 Accession St, Bardon

Follow us on facebook.

advertisement