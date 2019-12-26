advertisement

SCRANTON, Pa. – All eyes in the sold-out crowd were glued on stage for ballet theater from Scranton’s production of “The Nutcracker”, a long-standing tradition after Christmas.

“It’s great that the community feels the same about this tradition as us and they support it and they love it. They bring their families, generations bring their families as part of their Christmas holiday, so it means a lot to all of us to have them every year with us, Joanne Arduino, Ballet Theater or Scranton Artistic Director.

The late Constance Reynolds brought the famous production to Scranton in the 1970s and since then it has become a must-see event for thousands of people every Christmas holiday.

This year 150 people, aged nine to 60, were part of the production team,

“Most of our performances are sold out, which is great and that makes me come back because the energy in the audience and the support is so great that it is just so much fun to be here on stage,” said Matthew Lynady.

And after 43 years at Marywood University, the production has a new home at the Theater at North on North Main Avenue in Scranton.

“I think everyone is really excited about it. It’s an intimate theater, it’s a beautiful theater. The dancers are excitement, the audience as you can see, lines come in. I think the general feeling is excitement, “Arduino.

Meanwhile, those who came to see “The Nutcracker”, an annual tradition, were not fooled by changing locations.

Lines extend the door and the production team expects a few busy times of capacity.

“I think it brings everyone together and makes you feel good during Christmas. The holidays. It’s a fun tradition for the kids,” said Anne Marie Czaja, Throop.

The nutcracker has screenings at 2 p.m. and 7:30 pm until December 28 and admission is free.

