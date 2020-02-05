advertisement

In 1995, Nick Hornby’s first novel, “High Fidelity”, on the love life and emotional limitations of a London record store owner, became a cultural touchstone on cultural touchstones. The unlucky protagonist in love, Rob Fleming, directs Championship Vinyl, where he and his disciples play an endless list board game, bringing order to the chaos of rock and pop traditions. The 2000 film version, directed by Stephen Frears, moved the store to Chicago, gave Rob the surname of Gordon, and deepened his status as a music fan whose fanaticism is linked to his inability to mature. In the main role, John Cusack used a luxuriously defeated slouch which remains the low bar of the history of cinema for bad posture.

The latest version of “High Fidelity” is a Hulu series with Zoë Kravitz as Robin (Rob) Brooks. True to Gordon’s joy of reference, the show is dense with allusions to the film. Kravitz takes over Cusack’s direct monologues and even some of his t-shirts. To keep up with the ugly clothes from the movie Frears – and to try to sell Zoë Kravitz’s idea as an anti-glamor schlub – the costume department puts her in strange green sweaters, lichen-and-shades tired lawyer and Kurt Cobain. cardigan on “MTV Unplugged”. The very appearance of Kravitz constitutes a sort of stuntman, of course – his mother, Lisa Bonet, performed opposite Cusack as a sensual singer bringing Frampton to life.

The casting is cute and kindness is a major mode of this production. Its brightness and breadth are the qualities of its comic book style – a sort of trendy “Cathy”. A year after a breakup, Rob is still in a funk – “going through one of these things” What does that mean? “,” As a friend says. She takes stock of her romantic disappointments, recalls past joys and lasting shame, sulks meticulously and gives speeches filled with an investigation by Carrie Bradshavian. At Championship Vinyl, now located in Crown Heights, Brooklyn, a warm-hearted sitcom is in full swing. Rob’s employees are Clyde (Jake Lacy), an ex-boyfriend who found himself gay, and Cherise (Da’Vine Joy Randolph), an unsafe mouth. As always, the depth of the team’s discographic knowledge is directly proportional to the hostility of their customer service.

Clyde and Cherise help Rob launch a serialized rom-com, and the series switches between Rob’s unstable account with his personal story and his decidedly wacky attempts to date. One prospect is a young singer-songwriter, and their relationship – the tensions around him on tour, the jealousies of the green room, the flirtations of the recording studio, the way the guy’s neck t-shirt frames a tattoo and a necklace … I felt like I was watching “The Hills”. On the other hand, a reality series would probably not include, like “High Fidelity”, a scene from Jack Antonoff playing himself as the singer’s producer.

The show likes a cameo, an affectionate nod, a free reference, an underlined quote. Rob appeals to the spirit of rock and roll. His excellent taste for music is affirmed by a soundtrack that goes from deep cuts to big successes and which perhaps relies too much on the rooted response of the spectator to the classics for his own evocations of feelings. Nothing can stop Rob’s lonely tears from falling.

“High Fidelity” flirts with taking your problems seriously; there is a glimmer of dark humor in the most unstable moments of Kravitz’s performance. The show takes a woozy look at his self-medication regimen, and he sizes his apartment – with its dusty pink walls and fortifications of milk crates in LP – like a sort of cell. But he flinches from emotional difficulties. This iteration of a tale on organized identity does not do much with the material inherent in the redesign of the original Rob, a fervent celebrating the cultural practices of the White Guy, across the lines of race and sex. I also found myself waiting a long time for the show to address contemporary dating life, or to say something about personal tastes at the time of the algorithm – but then, when it did, I I am left to wish that this is not the case, such as when a dinner serves as a setting for an easy-to-steam joke from Instagram influencers.

The spectacle is the most intriguing to feel a little timeless. The novel is an exceptional generation X artifact, like the prose soundtrack to “Singles”; Rob, with his heroic sneer, was a man of his time. The show is supposed to take place at the moment, but some of its atmospheric details date from the last century and his affection for the indie darling of the 90s is palpable. (This deliciously extends to the cast of Parker Posey as a batty art star hoping to sell her husband Philand’s record collection to Rob.) Doesn’t exist like it used to. “High Fidelity” has always been concerned with nostalgia for the grief of youth, but this time, the mists of memory cloud the hero. The show takes place in an area of ​​timeless nostalgia; Rob seems to be the idealized vision of a middle-aged person of a broken-hearted youth. The song remains the same, but the playback device is somewhat outdated.

