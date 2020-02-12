advertisement

media_play

“It’s not over yet, we’re just getting started”: Defiant Biden does away with bad voting results

Democratic candidate Joe Biden has prevailed over the “experts [and] cable television operators” who declined his chances of winning his party’s presidential nomination and told his supporters in South Carolina: “It’s not over, we’re just getting started on “.

Mr. Biden has clearly fallen behind leaders Bernie Sanders and Pete Buttigieg in elementary school in New Hampshire and is a low fifth place among the candidates.

advertisement

The former vice president received less than 10 percent of the vote, which means that he will travel to Nevada without picking up delegates from New Hampshire.

However, Mr. Biden expressed optimism about the general chances of his campaign and shook off his poor early results.

“So far we have not heard of the most committed constituency of the Democratic Party, the African American community,” said Biden to his supporters.

All the Democrats who won against incumbents from Jimmy Carter to [Bill] Clinton, against a man named Obama, had overwhelming African-American support.

“Nobody won without them”.

Image: AP

advertisement