Tuesday morning Roger Lau, campaign manager for Elizabeth Warren’s presidential candidacy, sent a long memorandum to Warren activists and the media. “The road to the Democratic nomination is not paved with national victories,” Lau wrote. It is “a district-by-district competition for promised delegates, awarded proportionally. This is not a simple story captured by glancing at a map, and the process will not be decided by the simple horse racing numbers in clickbait titles.

A few hours after sending this memo, Warren suffered an overwhelming disappointment in the New Hampshire primary, recording only 9.5% of the vote – a result that raised serious doubts about the ability of the first runner to endure a long national battle for the delegates. the kind that Lau described. Despite Warren’s eclipse, however, the points raised by Lau are crucial to keep in mind when assessing the state of the Democratic race after Iowa and New Hampshire.

After winning the popular vote in the first two contests, Bernie Sanders rose to Warren’s challenge on the left and consolidated his position as favorite. As I mentioned last week, after the Iowa caucuses, many observers underestimated it. However, in New Hampshire, as in Iowa, Sanders’ margin of victory over Pete Buttigieg was narrow: around four thousand votes, or 1.5 percentage points. And thanks to the whims of the Iowa caucuses, Buttigieg is still ahead in the delegate count. According to CNN, Buttigieg now has twenty-three delegates; Sanders has twenty-one; Warren has eight; and Amy Klobuchar, who finished third in New Hampshire, has seven.

With one thousand nine hundred and ninety promised delegates needed to land the Democratic nomination, the candidates barely crossed the starting line. To win, Sanders, Buttigieg – or anyone else – will almost certainly have to grind it until early June, when the final primaries are held. But that does not mean that the remaining candidates have a lot of time to organize themselves at the national level. On the contrary, the calendar is about to speed up considerably.

From New Hampshire, the race goes to Nevada, which votes on February 22, and South Carolina, which votes a week later. Then it will enter the super Tuesday, March 3, when fourteen states – Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Maine, Massachusetts, Minnesota, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont and Virginia – vote. Seven days later, six more states will vote: Idaho, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, North Dakota and Washington.

In a month, almost half of the promised delegates will have been chosen. This compressed schedule favors a candidate who has four things: a clear message, lots of money (to pay staff and publicity), a national network of supporters and a diverse set of voters. At this point, it is not clear whether one of the main candidates ticks all of these boxes.

Sanders is the closest. As he pointed out in his victory speech on Monday evening, he is the only Democrat with a national popular movement. He raised $ 34.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. His message is clear. As he said in his speech, he wants to create “an economy and a government that works for all of us, not for wealthy campaigners.” The question for Sanders is how far he can extend his support beyond his base of young voters and the left. progressive.

Four years ago, in New Hampshire primary, the senator from neighboring Vermont obtained about sixty percent of the vote; this year, he got about twenty-six percent. Buttigieg and Klobuchar between them got a lot more votes than he did. Now he is competing in far more diverse locations than Iowa and New Hampshire. This time, his campaign made a big effort to reach African-Americans, Latinos and other minority groups. After Iowa, his supporters highlighted the gains he had made in the Hispanic community there and among other immigrants. Over the next two weeks, we will learn of the success of Sanders’ awareness efforts elsewhere. But the challenges Bernie faces are minor compared to those faced by the candidates he defeated in New Hampshire.

Buttigieg certainly has money and a message that he is young, uncorrupted by Washington, and acceptable to many types of voters. In New Hampshire, it drew voter support in a number of different demographics. Citing a network exit poll, NBC News reported that “his 23% support among college graduates placed him just behind Amy Klobuchar and Bernie Sanders, and he ranked second behind Sanders among those without a university degree. Buttigieg also placed just behind Klobuchar among voters aged 45 and over. And Buttigieg beat the peloton in women voters by a narrow margin and placed second behind Sanders in men. “

Coming out of Iowa, it looked like Buttigieg was building support for the middle left and moderate primary participants. In New Hampshire, it has again demonstrated its ability to collect votes in various demographics. Klobuchar’s surge somewhat blurred the picture. After a solid performance during Friday’s debate, it seems to have attracted many former Biden supporters. Among the voters who have made up their minds in recent days, Klobuchar won thirty percent of the vote, according to the exit poll. After struggling for months to break through, it will now attract much more media attention.

But as the race takes place from coast to coast, neither Buttigieg nor Klobuchar have much of a national network, and so far they have both struggled to attract support from Latinos, Afro- Americans and other minority groups, who will play crucial roles in Nevada, South Carolina and the states beyond. (It was surely their weakness in this regard that convinced Joe Biden, who won only 8.4% of the votes in New Hampshire, to stay in the race, at least for now.) With his budget staggering advertising – according to some accounts, he has already spent about three hundred million dollars, more than the rest of the field combined. After being absent from the first four competitions, Bloomberg should correctly join the race on Super Tuesday.

Right now, Bloomberg has to smile at himself in his East Seventy-Ninth Street townhouse. With the support of collapsing Biden, Sanders emerging at the top of the list, and Buttigieg and Klobuchar sharing the moderate vote, the former mayor of New York, with three terms, could hardly have developed a more accessible scenario for him. But Bloomberg, too, will face future tests. After he enters the race for real, his opponents and the media will examine his record, which is far from spotless. There are questions about his effectiveness as a candidate in the flesh, as opposed to the one that appears in paid ads. He will be seventy-eight this weekend and has not participated in an election for eleven years.

Online prediction markets, for what they are worth, indicate that Sanders now has about a fifty percent chance of getting the nomination. But the Five Thirty Eight forecasting model suggests that there is a one in three chance that no candidate will get the majority of delegates, a result that could lead to a negotiated agreement. In short, there is still a lot of uncertainty and a lot more sorting to be done. Nevada caucuses are in ten days.

