KENSINGTON, N.H. – A New Hampshire man killed a coyote with his bare hands on Monday after he grabbed his 2-year-old son by the jacket and dragged him to the ground.

Ian O’Reilly told CNN that he “has never harmed any animal, so it was a weird experience.” After the coyote bit him twice while he tried to fend it off, O’Reilly kicked it away and used his body weight to choke it while holding his snout shut and said in a mailed statement.

O’Reilly told CNV branch WCVB in an interview that it took about 10 minutes to kill the coyote.

“I was able to get his head in the snow and get my hand around his snout so that it could no longer bite me,” he said. “And then I could choke it by using my body weight and locking it with scissors until it actually ended.”

O’Reilly told CNN branch WMUR in a separate interview that he had not fully processed what happened, even after the fact.

“In the middle of the moment, you don’t really think or … you pick up a lot,” he said. “You are really just instinct.”

O’Reilly’s son was not injured.

An earlier attack by the same coyote?

Two hours earlier, another attack took place in nearby Kensington, according to a Facebook message from Kensington Police.

Pat Lee and her two dogs were sitting on her porch when a coyote attacked all three and Lee bit thereby, according to WMUR. Lee and her dogs received rabies as a precaution.

New Hampshire Fish and Game restored the body of the coyote after O’Reilly killed it and tests it for rabies and uses DNA from the victims’ bite wounds to determine if the same animal was involved in both attacks.

