The Guatemalan government said Thursday that prosecutors had raided and arrested a former mayor accused of corruption when the US Embassy said it had withdrawn visas from some former officials in the Central American country this year.

The Attorney General’s office said the raids led to the arrest of former Mayor Ángel Ren Guarcas of Chiche, who was sought for campaign financing violations. However, two other targets, including the Secretary of Commerce, who served under former President Jimmy Morales, could not be found.

The ex-minister, Acisclo Valladares Urruela, is accused of laundering money under a bribery program that benefits senior officials and powerful business owners, the prosecutor said.

Rapid efforts to stop officials who have recently enjoyed immunity are among the first signs of action by President Alejandro Giammattei, who was sworn in on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, prosecutors issued arrest warrants for five former lawmakers, including a close ally of Morales and a Special Forces soldier who ran for the presidency last year.

Giammattei’s efforts to force corruption out of political life are being watched closely after Morales drove out the United States-backed anti-corruption agency, which put several high-ranking individuals behind bars and led an investigation into him and his family.

Most right-wing politicians, including Giammattei, saw the CICIG as an unacceptable violation of Guatemala’s sovereignty.

Giammattei said he would quickly build an anti-corruption force tied to the President’s office.

Regardless, the U.S. embassy said in a statement that some of the visas it had revoked in the past few weeks were government officials and in some cases led to criminal activity. Another 250 visas were revoked in 2019, the embassy added.

Neither the persons whose visas were withdrawn nor the reasons were named.

By Sofia Menchu

