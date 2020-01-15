advertisement

The New Guards Group expands its list with a new brand.

The streetwear-based company, licensor of brands like Off-White, Palm Angels and Heron Preston, has reportedly acquired the trademark and intellectual property of Opening Ceremony. Humberto Leon and Carol Lim, co-founders of the opening ceremony, are expected to continue serving as co-creative directors. Financial details of the transaction have not been released.

The New Guards Group has apparently been in takeover mode since it took over the Japanese jewelry label Ambush last month. Ambush and Opening Ceremony purchases were made after Farfetch bought NGG in August 2019 for $ 675 million.

When the new guards acquisition of Farfetch became known in August, investors expressed concern about the high acquisition costs and the expenditure on the technical infrastructure. Farfetch stock rose nearly 50% on the day of the announcement. However, the situation appears to have leveled off, and NGG is growing: In November, Farfetch co-chairman and CEO Jose Neves said New Guards’ portfolio “sold more Farfetch in the third quarter than any other single brand,” adding In addition, Off-White sells more than any other luxury brand on the website, including established traditional brands like Prada, Gucci and Saint Laurent.

“The lines between high-end fashion and streetwear continue to blur,” said Matt Powell, senior industry advisor for sports at The NPD Group Inc., on the acquisition of Farfetch NGG. “The principle of scarcity – [where there is] limited access or low supply and high demand – drives both sectors.”

Representatives of the opening ceremony and the New Guards Group could not be reached immediately for comment.

