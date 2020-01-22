advertisement

It may sound silly that you can get a pair of real wireless earbuds that are better than AirPods in literally any way for just $ 35 and change, but that’s the beauty of SoundPEATS. It’s the most popular personal audio brand you’ve never heard of, and the newest and best headphones are now available for the lowest price yet. The SoundPEATS TrueEngine True Wireless earbuds contain premium features such as the latest chipset, Bluetooth 5.0, aptX and a better battery life than AirPods. They also sound better because the silicone tips prevent bass from leaking out, and you can get a pair for $ 35.39 if you use the discount code QYTKUS9J at checkout.

Here are the highlights of the product page:

[QCC 3020 Chipset & aptX Audio] – With low power consumption and stable connectivity, plus the latest Bluetooth 5.0, a stable transmission speed can be guaranteed at any time and anywhere with Hi-Fi stereo sound

[Dual Dynamic Drivers & Crossovers] – The dual dynamic drivers in each earbud with exclusive crossover provides resonant bass and crystal-like treble, delivering a compelling and melodic listening experience

[Multifunctional button operation] – The MFB button supports many functions such as volume up / down, play / pause music, answer / hang up a call, the next / previous song, activate Siri, and so on.

[27 hours of play time] – The charging cassette has about 4 full charges and each charge works for about 6 hours, a total of 27 hours of play time, allowing you to enjoy a wonderful moment all day without interruption

[Hassle-free warranty] – We offer a 12-month trouble-free warranty, so you can use our products with confidence. If you have any questions, please feel free to contact us, we will respond within 24 hours

