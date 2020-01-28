advertisement

A soft play center and an eco-gym are being planned. Its electricity will be produced by people using treadmills and exercise bikes.

The project would see a disused industrial unit on the edge of Ashby converted into a new leisure facility at Tournament Way

Personal trainer Julian Orme of STORME LTD is behind the program, which he says will serve the city’s growing population.

In documents submitted to the North West Leicestershire District Council, he said: “STORME Ltd will be the first eco-powered gymnasium in the district, the only spa in Ashby as well as the only one to have space for children while individuals use it gym facilities. “

He added: “The proposal is to create an affordable activity center open to all ages to promote a healthy and inclusive lifestyle.

“Soft play / creche will be affordable, compared to other facilities in the region, and will meet the needs of families in the region and the region.”

There will be 27 pieces of specialized gymnastics equipment.

He added: “Human energy is used and will be captured to power certain parts of the gym, any excess will be transferred to the national grid.”

The proposal includes coffee for gym users but also for employees of neighboring companies.

If the project is approved by the board, it could lead to the creation of 33 jobs.

Council planning officers review the proposals.

