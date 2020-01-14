advertisement

Today, Starz releases more goods when it comes to Outlander, and it contains an incredible new photo!

If you look up, you can see Jamie, Claire, Roger and Brianna, along with two other characters that we haven’t seen much of in promotional material – Fergus and Marsali! We know that Lauren Lyle and Cesar Domboy will play an important role in season five as the two characters move their family to Fraser’s Ridge and feel like a community like never before. This picture is a nice memory of the family, in addition to the life that is being built there on Fraser’s Ridge. The Big House will be a big part of history, as will the development of all of these characters and how to deal with changing times.

For more Outlander video discussions Be sure to see the latest at the end of this article!

You can find more information on this topic in the following video. There you can read what Caitriona Balfe, Sam Heughan and many others have to say about a very strong season. Since the show doesn’t have a new backdrop this time, the story is much more about the characters and the circumstances to which they are exposed. The danger of war plays a central role in this. The War of Independence is coming and three of the characters in Claire, Roger and Bree already know something about it. However, there is a difference between knowledge and using that knowledge to play God. There are many important decisions to be made, including Murtagh and how Governor Tryon’s mandate is handled.

The premiere of the fifth Outlander season on Starz is February 16. Prepare for an action-packed, romantic and very emotional season. Basically everything you love about this series.

What are you most looking forward to after seeing some of these new Season 5 materials from Outlander?

Make sure you share the comments with others and learn about other news about this series.

We only need one word to describe this photo of the Fraser: INCREDIBLE. 😍 #Outlander pic.twitter.com/4rci0tAasK

– Outlander (@Outlander_STARZ) January 14, 2020

