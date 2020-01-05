advertisement

SYDNEY – A dangerous fire was set on fire in southeastern Australia on Sunday even as colder conditions elsewhere allowed authorities to begin assessing the damage from blaze-induced flames that swept both states on Saturday.

Officials told residents and others in the state of Eden state of New South Wales (NSW) to leave immediately and head north if they did not have a fiery response plan.

“If your plan is to leave, or you are not prepared, head to Merimbula or Pambula,” the Rural Fire Service said in an alarm.

Tens of thousands of homes in both NSW and Victoria were out of power Sunday as a large-scale military and police effort continued to secure supplies and evacuate thousands of people who were stranded for days in coastal cities by fires.

Initial estimates put property damaged or destroyed in the hundreds, but authorities said mass evacuations by residents in the risk areas appear to have prevented the heavy loss of life. Twenty-four people have been killed since the beginning of this year’s fire season.

Sunday’s colder temperatures and light rain in some coastal areas in the coming days could bring relief, but officials said that would not be enough to bring the nearly 200 fires still burning under control.

Fire officials said the next major milestone would come later in the week, but it was too early to assess the potential severity of the threat.

“The weather activity we are seeing, the extent and spread of fires, the speed they are going at, the way they are attacking communities that have never seen a fire before is unprecedented,” NSW Prime Minister Gladys Berejiklian said.

Thousands of people have been evacuated from coastal cities at the height of the summer holiday season, in one of the largest coordinated operations since the Darwin evacuation after Cyclone Tracy leveled the northern city in 1974.

Australia has been battling flames for much of its east coast for months, with experts saying climate change has been a major factor in a three-year drought that has left much of the bushland dry. site and susceptible to fires.

Below are the highlights of what’s happening across Australia:

* Prime Minister Scott Morrison said Singapore and Papua New Guinea have made offers of military support; New Zealand was deploying three additional helicopters and crews to the Air Force, two sections of Army Corps of Engineers and a command element to support the Australian Defense effort.

* In the Southern Highlands region south of Sydney, a new fire was burning out of control as winds helped direct an existing blaze to board the Shoalhaven and Kangaroo rivers.

* Another fire near the southern coastal city of Eden was at Emergency level, and ABC reported that police had warned people to leave for evacuation centers.

* Five fires in Victoria had evacuation level or emergency level warnings.

* The haze of fires was turning orange in New Zealand; police there urged people not to call the emergency phone number.

* The death of a 47-year-old man who was defending a friend’s rural property in NSW got the national number this season at 24. NSW Prime Minister Berejiklian said there was no accountable person in NSW; Victorian authorities said seven people had not been accounted for in Victoria.

* The federal government on Saturday announced an unprecedented call by army reservists to support firefighters, as well as other resources, including a third navy ship equipped for disaster and humanitarian aid. He also announced the creation of a federal fire response agency.

* RFS Commissioner Fitzsimmons criticized the government for not informing him of its policy proposal, saying he learned about it from the media and this created confusion on one of the busiest days ever for fighting fires.

* Prime Minister Morrison faced criticism for a video he posted on social media describing how the government is fighting fires. Morrison has been under constant crisis attack treatment since he left for a family vacation in Hawaii. He apologized and returned early but was confused and extinguished when he visited areas hit by fire in recent days.

* More than 5.25 million hectares (13 million hectares) of land has been burned this fire season. Almost 1,500 homes have been destroyed in the state of NSW alone.

(Reporting by John Mair; Editing by Daniel Wallis and Jane Wardell)

