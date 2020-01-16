advertisement

After a rigorous application process and interview, the United Nations Capital Development Fund (UNCDF) and the BongoHive Center for Innovation and Technology are pleased to announce the five Zambian FinTechs who will start the FinTech4U acceleration program in January 2020 (PHOTO / courtesy)

The companies selected for the first FinTech4U cohort have shown their potential to improve financial inclusion among underserved clients such as rural populations, young people and women. UNCDF and BongoHive have teamed up to launch FinTech4U to provide these businesses with a range of skills and resources to further improve their operations.

Of the 35 applications submitted, 15 FinTechs attended interviews with a jury and five were selected to join the first cohort of FinTechs. The first cohort will receive funding – up to $ 3,000 – to pilot and improve their product for the Zambian market and beyond. These entrepreneurs will also receive technical assistance and support from BongoHive, UNCDF and regulators such as the Bank of Zambia, the Securities and Exchange Commission and the Zambia Information Technology and Communication Authority through structured sessions until they graduate from the program in April.

An overview of the first cohort

The first five fintechs are:

SafePay Zambia offer a platform that protects subscribers by prepayment (savings) and pooling of resources (insurance) for access to quality care.

Digital PayGo offering a shared platform for mobile merchant payment systems (QR code) and agent banking. The shared platform will provide shared agent and QR code banking solutions with open API technology for faster integrations and other back-end processing capabilities.

Aretech offering a service called Bwino which gives clients access to medical plans and health care credit.

EduPay offering a service that gives access to affordable, flexible and practical credits called Edu-Loans, which are conveniently managed from a mobile phone or a computer.

Virtual space offering Mangwee Payments, a safe and secure electronic wallet service, available in many parts of Zambia through a network of outlets and agents.

“We have received an incredible number of applications and have been blown away by the incredible work that is taking place across the country,” said John Zgambo, FinTech4U project manager at BongoHive.

“The number and variety of applications reaffirmed my belief that Africa is the new zero point for innovation and technology. Zambian FinTechs are thinking of innovative ways to provide services and products that can meet the needs of normally marginalized Zambians – rural people, women, youth, etc. – and it’s very exciting, “said Kilyelani Kanjo, specialist UNCDF digital financial services.

“As a start-up with huge ambitions, participation in the accelerator program represents a unique learning opportunity. The hands-on interaction and expert advice from the best in the industry will provide rare first-hand information that would help Digital PayGo get started fully in 2020. The Digital PayGo team is very pleased to have been selected and is delighted to exchange ideas that drive a digital Zambia, “said Esther Kanduza of Digital Paygo.

What services do FinTechs offer?

Applications for the Accelerator program were closed in November, with more than 70 FinTechs seeking a place among the first cohort of five companies. Of the 70 who have started the application process, only 35 have completed the rigorous process and could be considered for the shortlist. These applications covered sectors such as general finance, agriculture, energy, education, health and e-commerce; product categories included payments and remittances, Business-2-Business (B2B), credit, personal finance and savings.

Applicants for the program came from all over Zambia, with the majority of submissions coming from Lusaka.

The application process revealed that the majority of FinTechs offer general finance services, followed by agriculture, with fewer education, health and energy. These companies exhibit similar trends revealed in the Zambian economy in general, with fewer emerging companies providing digital finance services in education, health and energy than services in general finance. However, as digital financial services become more prevalent among rural people in Zambia, this distribution of sectors is likely to change as the demand for services in these sectors increases and becomes more complex.

General finance candidates mainly offered products for payments and remittances (20 companies), business-to-business transactions and credit, which also reflects a trend similar to that seen in the Zambian DFS industry in 2018, where there was a growth in the adoption and use of second generation products such as digital loans and Bank2Wallet transactions.

Why FinTech4U?

The FinTech4U acceleration program was launched in response to a series of challenges that fintechs and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) face when entering the market. These challenges vary from a lack of opportunity to test their innovations with a reputable partner to refine their product for the market; a limited ability to connect and associate with more established DFS entities and suppliers; a limited ability to navigate regulatory gaps to ensure that their product can succeed in the market; and a lack of understanding of the real challenges that customers face, thereby producing products that are not aligned with market needs.

By working with these FinTechs, UNCDF and BongoHive aim to bring to the market a more developed suite of digital financial products and to improve the services available to Zambian customers in urban and rural areas. Strengthening the five FinTechs of the Accelerator program will help strengthen the infrastructure to support the digital economy and improve livelihoods and opportunities for Zambians.

Republished from APO

