Crew quarantines and cargo ships blocked outside the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach became a possibility this week as authorities struggle to prevent the spread of the corona virus into the United States.

New federal travel regulations, which were issued in the weekend in an increasing number of coronavirus cases in China, are being monitored by the U.S. Coast Guard and could affect the twin-port complex, the largest in the country.

As of Tuesday, February 4, there were 20,630 confirmed cases of the new coronavirus, a respiratory disease reported by the World Health Organization for the first time in Wuhan, China. 159 of these cases were confirmed outside of China – one in Los Angeles County. According to W.H.O.

The US has begun to deny most foreigners entry this week if they have traveled to China within the past 14 days, the US State Department said. The United States Department of State has also released a “no travel” recommendation for China.

However, this could be problematic for the ports of LA and Long Beach, as slightly more than half of the complex’s cargo ships call from China, officials in both ports said on Tuesday.

So far, however, the new restrictions have not caused any quarantine or other problems.

“Fortunately, we have no operational impact yet,” said Noel Hacegaba, deputy general manager of the Long Beach harbor.

Phillip Sanfield, spokesman for the port of Los Angeles, added that the popularity of the virus is “high”. So far, there have been no incidents in the port, he said.

In the meantime, three large cruise companies have taken precautionary measures. Carnival Cruise Line, Royal Caribbean International and Norwegian Cruise Line have restricted or banned passengers who have been to China in the past 15 days.

The tightened travel restrictions are designed to quarantine those entering China from the United States before a two-week incubation period has passed.

According to Marshall Newberry, the commander of the U.S. Coast Guard, approximately two ships are shipped from China to the dual ports each day. This is a “decent number” that could have potential effects under the new guidelines.

“If it’s more than 14 days since departure (from China) and no crew members show symptoms,” said Newberry, “then the ships can enter the port.”

If less than 14 days have passed and no symptoms of illness have appeared on board, the ships are allowed to enter the port for normal operation with restrictions for the crew members.

These restrictions do not include shore leave, according to Newberry, although crew members – usually 15 to 20 per ship – can leave the ship to provide provisions and perform ship-related tasks.

However, if a crew member shows symptoms before entering the port, that person is denied entry, Newberry said. The U.S. Customs and Border Protection Agency is responsible for handling the crew.

Ray Familathe, president of Local 13 of the International Longshore and Warehouse Union, said members had been informed of the new protocols.

“We are closely monitoring the virus,” he said. “It is very important to our members to protect their health and safety.”

Familathe added that protocols are being followed and warned of false information or overreactive fears that may be associated with such new viruses.

The number of confirmed cases has increased rapidly in the past few weeks. According to health authorities, the risk of contracting the virus is still low in Southern California.

In addition to the one case in LA County, there was also a confirmed case in Orange County.

However, the greater risk for the LA and Long Beach ports could be the impact of the corona virus on China.

The rapidly spreading virus has closed factories in China, which could affect the supply chain in the long run.

If factories in China remain closed for a long time, Hacegaba said, “this could limit the volume of freight.”

According to Hacegaba, freight volumes typically decrease by about 5% during the two-week New Year celebrations in China. This year, the holiday season, when many factories in China normally close anyway, ends on Saturday February 8th.

If the corona virus spreads or the uncertainty keeps these factories closed beyond this period, the volume of cargo per week could be reduced by about 1% or 76,000 units of 20 feet equivalent. In this case, this would be another obstacle for ports that have dealt with the aftermath of the US-China trade war in the past 1 1/2 years from signing a new trade agreement.

“This is the worst case scenario,” said Hacegaba of the factories that were still closed. “It could add up quickly.”

