The new director of the Catholic Catholic Academy of Saint John Houghton presented his vision for the future of the school and its students.

Steve Brogan was previously deputy head teacher at Saint John Houghton, Kirk Hallam, for two years after moving from Christ the King Catholic Voluntary Academy to Arnold, where he was deputy director.

Mr. Brogan has now been appointed principal of Saint John Houghton CVA by the Saint Ralph Sherwin Catholic Multi Academy Trust.

Her vision is to provide world class Catholic education to Saint John Houghton CVA students.

He said, “I know that it is a noble ambition and one that will not come true overnight, but it is an ambition that I hold and that I am determined to achieve. The challenge we face as a school community is to maintain all that is good in Saint John Houghton, while continuing to raise standards and provide the best education and care possible for our children.

“I want to acknowledge the support I have received from school staff, students and parents. I was overwhelmed by the wishes I received, the letters and emails of support and encouragement and the reaction to my appointment.

“I really want the best for every child in our school, both in terms of well-being and academically. It is only through the whole school community working together that we will succeed in this mission and we must place it at the center of everything we do. “

Sean McClafferty, Executive Director of the St Ralph Sherwin Catholic Multi Academy Trust, said he was delighted with the appointment of Mr. Brogan.

He said, “Mr. Brogan has provided excellent service to Saint John Houghton as an assistant manager and we are confident that he will continue the excellent work that has already been accomplished which led to a “good” judgment of Ofsted last year. We have no doubt that he will realize his vision of providing world class Catholic education to students and he has our full support to move this wonderful school forward. “

Last year, Saint John Houghton was rated “good” in all areas by Ofsted inspectors and “good” overall.

The inspectors said that progress had been made in the progression of students and that the quality of education had improved since the last inspection in 2017, which had seen the school classified as “in need of improvement”.

