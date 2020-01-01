advertisement

LUCERNE COUNTY, Pa. – The Luzerne County crew in Newswatch 16 discussed their plans for the new year.

Mike Erat: So Chelsea and I are working on the first day of the new year, happy new year. Chels, do you have good intentions?

Chelsea Strub: Well, I’ve thought a lot about this … and I think I really want to do my thanks list every morning. Write down five things every morning that I am grateful for, get a good mindset … or I want to do volunteer work … or maybe I want to start brunching.

I absolutely want to get my steps in it. I have to get 8,000 steps every day. I could get 8,000 steps a day. I would like to learn how to read Tarot cards. I definitely have to reduce rubber. I would like to send birthday cards to people.

I really want to get better at corresponding with my extended family, you know like cousins ​​and stuff. Or maybe I could get a pen friend, but I also want to keep my nails and maybe keep my nails painted. Such as ‘looking good, feeling good’, you know? Or maybe I could give up soda.

Mike: However, your day works for Pepsi.

Chelsea: Right …

Mike: (sigh)

Chelsea: I really have to be better at chores. I have to start washing my dishes. I would like to start making my bed every day. Maybe I could go to bed earlier. Or maybe I can wake up earlier.

Maybe I can participate in a fantasy football competition. I really want to do yoga, I want to be someone who does yoga. Or I could learn to fly fish.

I would really like to learn how I can use Murphy’s Soap or Murphy’s Oil to clean my floors. Or maybe I should get better at spelling because I can’t spell a nuisance to save my life. But I also want to stretch more.

I think I need to plant more trees. Or we have to take better care of the plants in the Wyoming Valley Newsroom.

Must absolutely keep up with the dancing, but I also want to swim more. Maybe I can do a triathlon

Or maybe I go back to singing lessons or can I join a choir. I don’t know what you’re going to do?

Mike: Stop asking your questions.

Chelsea: Well, maybe you can get better, you know …

Mike: No, no … we’re done.

