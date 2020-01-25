advertisement

Stephen Travers, a survivor of the attack, said, “I was there when they were murdered by a system that must recognize his crime and be determined to change.”

British Army intelligence documents have linked undercover soldier Robert Nairac to the Miami Showband massacre, Irish News reported.

On July 31, 1975, five people were killed in Buskhill in Down on the A1, including three members of the popular Irish cabaret band The Miami Showband.

Three members of the band, including singer Fran O’Toole, were killed when loyalist paramilitaries stopped their minibus at a Ulster Defense Regiment (UDR) checkpoint near Banbridge.

Two loyalists also died when the bomb they planted exploded prematurely.

The newly uncovered documents indicate that Nairac, a covert British soldier, had provided equipment and uniforms for the killers. The documents also state that Nairac was involved in the planning and execution of the attack.

The newspapers were published to a lawyer who represented the widow of the Miami Showband singer, Fran O’Toole.

The Department of Defense (MOD) and the Northern Ireland Police Service (PSNI) are suing victims of the attack. There is a collaboration between the killers and the serving soldiers.

Nairac was later kidnapped by the IRA during a covert operation in South Armagh in 1977. His body was never found.

The murder of Fran O’Toole – who is said to be the best soul singer in Ireland – Tony Geraghty and Brian McCoy was forever considered “the day the music died” in Ireland at the height of The Troubles.

The attack was carried out by two members of the Ulster Volunteer Force (UVF), a loyalist paramilitary group. However, the crimes go much further.

At that time, UDR, a British Army infantry regiment, was infiltrated by members of the UVF.

The incident was featured in a Netflix documentary, and Stephen Travers – a member of the Miami show band who survived the attack – has repeatedly expressed his belief that the bomb was planted in the band’s car because of the crown Irish border wanted to seal.

Travers believes that the Crown wanted to discredit the band and pretend they were terrorists who worked with the IRA by putting a bomb in their car when they returned to Dublin.

As the documentary notes, when the murders were investigated, Travers received documents that were released by the relevant authorities.

He also received a statement from the UVF stating that MI5 had instructed her to murder Charles Haughey.

During the documentary, former Corps agent Captain Fred Holroyd said that the Miami show band Massacre was organized by British intelligence officer Robert Nairac along with the Mid-Ulster Brigade of the UVF and their commander Robin ‘The Jackal’ Jackson.

A 2011 Historical Inquiries Team (HET) report raised concerns about the involvement of a suspected representative of the RUC Special Branch.

It turned out that the now deceased UVF commander and the alleged police jetty Jackson had been linked to one of the murder weapons by fingerprint analysis.

Two UDR soldiers were convicted of their role in the attack.

These new British Army documents have now linked Nairac to the atrocity. Survivors of the attack, including justice fighter Stephen Travers, all agreed that a member of the gang that planted the bomb spoke with an English accent.

After these documents were uncovered by the Irish Post, Mr. Travers went to Twitter and said:

“When I first saw it, I had to read every line at least 10 times – desperately looking for a reason to be skeptical, but the harsh reality of his name on the page in front of me was terribly sad and exciting at the same time.”

He added:

“When it awarded him (Nairac) The George Cross, Buckingham Palace was known to have described Captain Robert Nairac in an official Department of Defense document as” involved in the planning and execution of the Miami Showband murders “or as the” culprit “palace misled by the government? “

Notwithstanding the evidence that will soon be presented to the Supreme Court, all three of The Disappeared’s bodies should be returned to their families for burial. I urge those with information to contact the Independent Commission for Localization of Victim Remains.

– Stephen Travers (@ MiamiShowband) January 16, 2020

Mr. Travers also asked that Nairac’s body – and all three bodies from “The Disappeared” – be returned to their families for burial, responsible for his alleged acts, but my loyalty to Tony, Fran, and Brian is paramount.

On Friday afternoon, a Supreme Court judge criticized the police for failing to publish documents in a suspected collusion case regarding the 1975 Miami Showband murders, as reported by the BBC.

When he was awarded the George Cross, Buckingham Palace knew that Captain Robert Nairac was described in an official Department of Defense document as “involved in the planning and execution of the Miami Showband murders” or that the palace had been commissioned by the US government misled government? pic.twitter.com/y0wrFflyYL

– Stephen Travers (@ MiamiShowband) January 24, 2020

– Stephen Travers (@ MiamiShowband) January 24, 2020

