From the team that made The Jinx. This could be exceptional.

Although the documentary genre has been around since the 1920s, it is doubtful that we live in a golden age, and much of it is due to the proliferation of online streaming platforms.

In this online world, however, two titles have triggered the true renaissance of crime documentary, Netflix ‘Making A Murderer and HBO’s The Jinx: The Life and Death of Robert Durst.

Well, The Jinx producers are back with a new feature and their next documentary has a more open horror tone.

In 1979 Fall River, Massachusetts was a city hit by satanic panic.

The city saw three young women killed in a series of brutal murders. During the investigation, the police, allegedly a satanic cult, made human sacrifices. The cult leader, a man named Carl Drew, was captured and sent to prison for parole.

Twenty years after the trial, the lead investigator was so caught up in the story’s inconsistencies that he re-examined his own case after his retirement. Evidence emerged, questioning the whole story.

Fall River was also home to Lizzie Borden, who, on August 4, 1892, was the chief suspect of murdering her father and stepmother. Borden was charged with the murders and acquitted.

As Deadline reports, the new documentary series will “tell the shocking true story of a city that has come under the grip of satanic panic, with new witnesses and evidence shedding light on murders that were believed to be solved.”

Fall River is produced by Blumhouse Television (The Jinx, Nobody saw anything, The loudest voice).

No release date is currently set, but the documentary will be shown on Epix in the United States.

For those interested in other new documentary features to be released in 2020, JOE preview is just the trick.

