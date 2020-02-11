advertisement

Decades of science fiction have taught us that the Tyrannosaurus rex was the mighty king of the dinosaurs, but researchers now believe that the most iconic dino has been more a scavenger than a hunter. Yet the Tyrannosaurus family is full of interesting creatures, and thanks to paleontologists in Canada, that family has just grown a little.

A team of researchers studying fossils in Alberta, Canada, have identified what is considered an entirely new member of the Tyrannosaurus family, and it may have been considerably more frightening than the T. rex we are all so familiar with.

It is not easy to identify a new kind of dinosaur. A lot of comparison is needed with existing specimens to ensure that the studied dinosaur is not yet in the books. This new species, scientifically known as Thanatotheristes degrootorum, is considered the oldest Tyranosaurus species ever found in Canada, and the discoverers believe it was a dangerous predator.

With powerful jaws and thick teeth, the scientists know that the newly discovered dinosaur could get rid of meat and bones. As such, the scientific name they have given it is based on words that mean harvest and death.

The origin of the dinosaur fossils is revealed in a blog post from the Canadian Royal Tyrrell Museum:

John De Groot, a farmer and lover of paleontology, found the fossil skull fragments while walking in the neighborhood of Hays, Alberta. “The jaw bone was an absolutely amazing find. We knew it was special because you could clearly see the petrified teeth, “he said.

This exciting discovery led to a full scientific investigation and ultimately the naming of a whole new species of one of the most famous dinosaurs on the planet.

