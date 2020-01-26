advertisement

The top floors of Brisbane’s tallest structure in the city south of the river are almost sold out.

Only four of the eight penthouses in the $ 500 million Brisbane 1 settlement in South Brisbane are available.

Brisbane 1, consisting of three separate towers with up to 33 floors, spans an entire block delimited by the Cordelia, Peel and Boundary streets and offers some of the most beautiful panoramas you would expect to find in the Brisbane market.

The R&F Property Australia project is one of the largest in a range of residential areas that are transforming the fast-growing south of the city into a thriving lifestyle travel destination.

Thomas Chiu, Vice President of R & F Property Australia, was enthusiastic about the excellent buyer interest in Brisbane 1.

“The views that all the apartments in Brisbane 1 offer are spectacular, but really breathtaking from the upper floors,” he said.

“This impressed buyers, along with the exclusive amenities and location of Brisbane 1 in the heart of the exciting South Brisbane area.”

Around 85 percent of the apartments in Brisbane 1 have already been sold.

Each tower was designed by leading Brisbane architects Bureau Proberts, and offers access to a spacious six-story recreation deck with a 25-meter lagoon pool, and outdoor grill and dining areas.

Brisbane 1 offers a wide range of one to three bedroom apartments, starting at $ 370,000, with luxury sky residences priced at $ 925,000, three-bedroom sub penthouses from $ 1,254,000 and penthouses from $ 1,725,000.

