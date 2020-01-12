advertisement

New details have emerged to explain how Spider-Man spin-off films like Venom and Morbius will interact with the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

These details come after rumors that J.K. Simmons will repeat his role as J. Jonah Jameson in the upcoming Morbius film. Simmons returned to the role in a Stinger scene at the end of Spider-Man: Far From Home, where he accused Spider-Man of murdering Mysterio.

This was followed by an exclusive insight from The Daily Bugle into Peter Parker’s private life.

The rumors about Simmons as Jameson in Morbius suggest that he was Jared Letos Dr. Michael Morbius will be interviewed in The Daily Bugle. These rumors also suggest that Spider-Man will appear in the background of the film in the form of “wanted” posters.

JK Simmons will not only play a supporting role (JJ interviews Dr. Michael Morbius on The Daily Bugle), but Spider-Man will also be featured in the film via "Wanted" posters … and takes place AFTER "Far From Home".

The MCU and Sony spider verses are bridged.

While this confirms that Sony’s Spider-Vers is now connected directly to the MCU in the form of J. Jonah Jameson, it doesn’t explain how the films actually interact with each other.

Well, DR Movie News reports that the Spider-Verse films will not affect MCU films. In fact, they report that these Spider-Verse films are not mentioned “in Spider-Man films and NOT in any other Marvel Cinematic Universe”.

They explain: “Spider-Man MCU films affect the Sony films, but Sony films do not affect the MCU.”

From what we’ve gathered, the Sony events and storylines for “Spider-Verse” are only referred to in Spider-Man films and NOT in other Marvel Cinematic Universe films.

They then made it clear that the aforementioned "wanted" posters are not literally wanted posters. They say: "We mean background references to Spider-Man. Everyone is looking for the shocking events of "Far From Home"."

However, this information is controversial. The Twitter user Vullein reported in late December that Sony Spider-Verse and MCU were “separate continuities”.

The Spider-Man in the Venom Universe (SUMC) differs from the MCU, although they look the same.

More recently, he was confused about a FandomWire article claiming Morbius was in the MCU.

What do you think of these new details? Do you think the Spider-Verse films and MCU are now connected, or do you think they will still work separately, much like we saw Venom?

