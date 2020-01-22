advertisement

It appears that the putative start date for NBC / Universal’s Peacock streaming service was changed in April 2020. The official launch date for Peacock is July 15, 2020.

We have also received some new details about the service as Verge reports that the streaming service is starting at three different price levels.

Three levels available for peacock streaming

Peacock will be available in three tiers: a free programming option (Peacock Free) with limited programming, an ad-supported full version that is free for existing Comcast customers ($ 5 per month for non-Comcast customers) and a $ 10 per month reward Animal without advertising (Peacock Premium).

The free version of Peacock will include 7,500 hours of programming, including next day access to the current seasons of the first year NBC shows.

Universal films and content such as SNL, a safe and the family film evening will also be included.

The middle and premium levels include live sports and early access to late night shows.

Peacock Premium will include non-televised Premier League football games as of August.

Comcast pay TV services are used by over 20 million households. Peacock will be a free service that gives you a streaming option for some of NBC / Universal’s best known shows.

Comcast and Cox cable subscribers get free access to Peacock Premium with advertising, or they can pay $ 5 a month for the ad-free version.

Comcast’s Xfinity X1 and Flex customers will get access to Peacock Premium on April 15th.

Steve Burke, Chairman of NBC / Universal, had the following to say about Peacock:

“This is a very exciting time for our company as we are planning the future of entertainment. We have one of the most enviable collections of media brands and the strongest success story in business ad sales. Based on these key strengths, we pursue a unique streaming approach that offers added value to customers, advertisers and shareholders. “

Peacock should start strong and use the Summer Olympics.

Full library of shows to be available

In the long run, however, customers will find it most fun to have the full NBC / Universal library.

Favorites like Ronald D. Moore’s Battlestar Galactica and hits like The Office (note: The Office will be available in 2021) will make viewers happy.

There will be some great exclusive launches for Peacock, including new versions of popular shows like “Battlestar Galactica” (by Mr. Robot inventor Sam Esmail), “Saved by the Bell” and “Punky Brewster”.

Battlestar Galactica restarts from Mr. Robot Creator – debut on NBC / Universal’s Peacock streaming platform

NBC / Universal also owns the rights to megafilm franchises such as Harry Potter, so the service’s film site offers plenty of content in addition to exclusive films made only for the streaming platform.

Peacock offers a nice middle ground between streaming service and cable. It will be interesting to see how the model behaves in the streaming market.

Are you looking forward to Peacock?

Share your thoughts below and read Bounding Into Comics for your entertainment news.

