advertisement

It is generally expected that Apple will unveil a brand new iPhone design this year, because 2020 will not be just another year when it comes to iPhone design. The iPhone 12 will announce the arrival of the first 5G iPhones, and what better way to celebrate this milestone than offering buyers a new design? The iPhone X design has been used for three generations of the iPhone and is ready to reach the end of its life. And let’s not forget that 5G phones also require a complex array of antennas, and the current iPhone design might not be good enough for that. That said, although the design of the iPhone 12 will be different from the iPhone 11, it will retain its notch. according to a new report.

The Japanese Macotakara (via MacRumors) shared more details about the iPhone 12 design from a source from Apple’s supply chain in Asia.

The new iPhone 12 will probably have the same body design as the iPad Pro, the source said. Earlier leaks claimed that the iPhone 4 design will serve as inspiration for the iPhone 12 series.

advertisement

The iPhone 12 comes in three sizes, including 5.4-inch, 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch, but Apple will release two different 6.1-inch models, according to the source. All four handsets have OLED screens with Face ID notches and 2 mm bezels.

The phones will be considerably slimmer than the iPhone 11, with a thickness of 7.4 mm, according to the leak – the iPhone Pro Max is now 8.1 mm thick.

In terms of size, the 5.4-inch iPhone 12 is longer than the iPhone SE2, but smaller than the iPhone 8/11. The 6.1-inch iPhones will both be larger than the 5.8-inch iPhone 11 Pro, but shorter than the 6.1-inch iPhone 11. The 6.7-inch iPhone 12 Pro Max must meanwhile be slightly larger than his predecessor.

Two of the four iPhones have two rear-facing cameras similar to the iPhone 11, the report reports. The iPhone 12 Pro Max gets a camera system with three lenses with a larger sensor. It is unclear from the translation, but one of the 6.1-inch iPhone 11 models can also have a camera with triple lens. No specific details are offered about both handsets when it comes to camera options.

The report concludes with a small detail about the microphone openings on the bottom of the iPhone 12 models. Apparently they will contain different microphone arrangements, although the report does not elaborate on this. The iPhones with more advanced cameras are likely to come with better microphones for improved video recording functions.

Although Macotakara has been a constant source of iPhone rumors, there is currently no way to verify the new leak. Apple is expected to unveil the new iPhone 12 series in September, and we will probably learn more details about the upcoming iPhone series as we get closer to the launch event.

Image source: Zach Epstein, BGR

.

advertisement