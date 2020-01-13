advertisement

The ministerial appointment of Kafuuzi took place on January 03, 2020, questioned by the Parliamentary Appointments Committee for lack of compulsory experience of 7 years.

ENTEBBE – Jackson Kafuuzi (Kyaka South), the new deputy attorney general, missed on Monday January 13 the swearing-in ceremony for the newly appointed ministers which took place at State House Entebbe.

The swearing-in ceremony was presided over by Chief Justice Bart Katureebe and supervised by President Yoweri Museveni during an event that saw eight ministers swear allegiance despite the fact that nine members presented themselves for examination by the Parliament.

Among the ministers who were sworn in were: Rapheal Magyezi Minister for Local Government, Judith Nabakooba Minister for ICT, Molly Kamukama State for Economic Monitoring, Robinah Nabbanja Minister of State for General Functions of the Ministry of Health, Peter Ogwang State for Information and ICT, Beatrice Anywar State Minister for Environment and Hellen Adoa State For fishing.

However, Kafuuzi failed to take the oath at the ceremony after questions arose about his qualification for the position.

Sources in the Parliamentary Appointments Committee revealed that the ministerial appointment of Kafuuzi had been called into question due to the lack of compulsory experience of seven years for having practiced the profession of lawyer before being appointed to the head of the attorney general’s office.

It was revealed that Kafuuzi had ceased to renew his license to practice as a lawyer in 2016 when he was elected as an MP. This omission cost Kafuuzi his ministerial post, having been a step away from climbing the political ladder after being appointed to replace Mwesigwa Rukutana, as deputy attorney general, who was appointed Minister of State for Labor.

President Yoweri Museveni used his official Twitter account to congratulate the new ministers, where he called on new cabinet members to desist from all forms of corruption.

The president wrote: “The corruption of any government official is a great betrayal for the Ugandans who desperately yearn for the provision of services. I implore the general public to embrace this fight and to denounce those responsible through with evidence, as opposed to rumors and we will take action. In the next few days, when I address the National Conference, I will provide an audit of the twenty-three (23) guidelines that I presented at the start of this mandate (Kisanja). “

