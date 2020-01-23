advertisement

VANCOUVER – The federal government and Mastercard are working together to develop technologies and standards that aim to ensure the safe and secure use of any Internet-connected device.

Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry Navdeep Bains and Ajay Banga, CEO of Mastercard say the strategies will be developed in a new center to be built in Vancouver.

The Intelligence and Cyber ​​Center will be funded by a $ 510m investment from Mastercard and $ 49m from Canada.

The purpose of the center is to ensure that any Internet-enabled device, ranging from phones and tablets to computers and vehicles, can be used without fear that personal or financial information may be stolen.

In addition to providing leadership in cyber security, the new center will also support 380 jobs and enable the creation of 100 new collaborative positions.

By 2025, experts estimate there will be 75 billion connected devices worldwide, and Bains says users want their data and privacy protected.

“(The Center) will make Canada a world leader in cyber security and help us tackle the cost of cybercrime in Canada – about $ 3 billion a year,” Bains said in a statement.

Sasha Krstic, president of Mastercard in Canada, says the innovations at Vancouver’s Intelligence and Cyber ​​Center will benefit consumers and businesses across the globe.

“(They) will help meet the growing demand for technology solutions to reduce the cost of internet attacks, enable connected devices today to become tomorrow’s secure payment devices, and address the growing Internet-related vulnerabilities of Things, “Krstic says.

This report from The Canadian Press was first published on January 23, 2020

