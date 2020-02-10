advertisement

Rebellion against Nationals leader Michael McCormack continues

Dennis Shanahan, Australian, said recent events in Parliament on Monday showed that the uprising against National Party leader Michael McCormack is still ongoing.

Nationals leader Michael McCormack appointed Damian Drum deputy spokesman on Monday, but after a secret vote, the position finally went to former National Parliament MP Llew O’Brien with 75 to 64 votes.

A turbulent month for the National Party follows after Bridget McKenzie got involved in the “Sports Rorts” saga and Barnaby Joyce’s leadership failed.

“I don’t remember … a government losing a voice over a speaker position,” Shanahan told Sky News presenter Peta Credlin.

“I don’t think it will end until there is another ballot where Barnaby Joyce or David Littleproud could lead the party.”

Picture: Getty

