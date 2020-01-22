advertisement

BEIJING (AP) – Chinese health officials urged residents of Wuhan city to avoid crowds and public gatherings after warning that a new viral disease that has infected more than 400 people and killed at least 17 people could spread more.

The call came as the World Health Organization assembled a group of independent experts to determine whether the epidemic should be declared a global emergency.

The number of new cases has increased sharply in China, the center of the epidemic. Seventeen people have died, all in Hubei province, since the epidemic began in its provincial capital, Wuhan, last month, officials said on Wednesday evening. They said the province had confirmed 444 cases there.

“There has already been human-to-human transmission and infection of medical personnel,” said Li Bin, deputy director of the National Health Commission, during a press conference with health experts. “The evidence has shown that the disease has been transmitted through the respiratory tract and that there is a possibility of a viral mutation.”

The disease originates from a newly identified type of coronavirus, a family of viruses that can cause colds, as well as more serious illnesses such as the SARS epidemic that has spread from China to more than a dozen countries in 2002-2003 and killed approximately 800 people. people. Some experts have drawn parallels between the new coronavirus and Middle East respiratory syndrome, another coronavirus that does not spread very easily in humans and is believed to be carried by camels.

But the WHO Asia office tweeted this week that “there can now be lasting human-to-human transmission”, which suggests the possibility that the epidemic will spread more easily and no longer require an animal source to trigger it. infections, as officials initially reported.

On Wednesday, Thai authorities confirmed four cases, a Thai national and three Chinese visitors. Japan, South Korea, the United States and Taiwan all reported one case each. All of the illnesses were people from Wuhan or who had recently traveled there.

“The situation is under control here,” said Thai Minister of Public Health Anutin Charnvirakul to reporters, saying the infection was not spread to anyone. “We checked them all: taxi drivers, people who wheeled the wheelchairs for patients, doctors and nurses who worked around them.”

Macau, a former Portuguese colony which is a semi-autonomous Chinese city, reported a case on Wednesday.

Some experts said they believed the threshold for declaring the epidemic as an international emergency had been reached.

Dr. Peter Horby, professor of emerging infectious diseases at the University of Oxford, said there were three criteria for such a determination: the epidemic must be an extraordinary event, there must be a risk of international spread and a globally coordinated response is needed.

“In my opinion, these three criteria are met,” he said.

In response to the US case, President Donald Trump said, “We have a plan, and we think it will be very well managed. We have already managed it very well. … We are in very good shape, and I think China is also in very good shape. “

In Wuhan, pharmacies have limited sales of face masks to one package per customer, with people lining up to buy them. Residents said they were not overly concerned as long as they took preventive measures.

“As an adult, I’m not too worried about the disease,” said Yang Bin, the father of a 7-year-old boy, after purchasing a mask. “I think we are more worried about our children. … It would be unacceptable for parents if they fell ill. “

Protective medical workers carrying supplies and stretchers can be seen in the Wuhan medical treatment center, where some of the patients are being treated.

Travel agencies that organize trips to North Korea have said that the country has banned foreign tourists due to the epidemic. Most tourists to North Korea are Chinese or travel to the country via neighboring China. North Korea also closed its borders in 2003 during the SARS crisis.

Other countries have tightened controls for travelers from China, particularly those arriving from Wuhan. Concerns have been exacerbated by the lunar New Year holiday rush, when millions of Chinese travel at home and abroad.

Officials said it was too early to compare the new virus with SARS or MERS, or Middle East respiratory syndrome, in terms of its lethal potential. They attributed the increase in new cases to improved detection and surveillance.

“We are still learning more about this disease,” said Gao Fu, academician at the Chinese Academy of Sciences and head of the Chinese Center for Disease Control, at the press conference.

Gao said the officials assumed that the epidemic was caused by human exposure to wild animals illegally sold on a food market in Wuhan and that the virus was changing. Mutations can accelerate its spread or make people sicker.

Jiao Yahui, an official with the health commission, said the disease “will continue to develop.” It has developed different characteristics from the initial phase, and the preventive and precautionary measures must change accordingly. “

A veteran of the SARS epidemic said that while there are some similarities in the new virus – namely its origins in China and the link to animals – the current epidemic seems much more benign.

Dr. David Heymann, who led WHO’s global response to SARS in 2003, said the new virus appears to be dangerous for older people with other health conditions, but does not seem as contagious as SARS.

“It looks like it does not transmit very easily through the air and is probably transmitted through close contact,” he said. “It was not the case with SARS.”

Health officials confirmed earlier this week that the disease can spread between humans after finding two infected people in southern China’s Guangdong Province who had not been to Wuhan.

Fifteen medical workers were also tested positive for the virus, said the Wuhan Municipal Health Commission. Fourteen of them – a doctor and 13 nurses – were infected by a patient hospitalized in neurosurgery but also suffering from coronavirus.

“This is a very deep lesson, that there must be no cracks in our prevention and control,” said Wuhan mayor Zhou Xianwang of infections of medical workers during the meeting. ” an interview with the public television channel CCTV.

Experts are particularly concerned when health workers are sick during epidemics of new viruses, as this may suggest that the disease is becoming more communicable and because the spread in hospitals can often amplify the epidemic.

Lunar New Year is a time when many Chinese return to their hometowns to visit their families. Li, the head of the health commission, said that measures were being taken to monitor and detect infected people in Wuhan, and that people should avoid going to town, and people in town should stay put. for the moment.

