A new Expendables project by Sylvester Stallone, Chuck Dixon and Graham Nolan will take the mercenaries from Louisiana to hell.

The Expendables is a million dollar Stallone franchise that pays homage to action films from the 1980s and 1990s. It contains three films, the first of which was released in 2010. The films follow a group of elite Louisiana mercenaries led by Stallones Barney Ross. The team originally consisted of Lee Christmas by Jason Statham, Toll ROad by Randy Couture, Yin Yang by Jet Li, Gunner Jensen by Dolph Lundgren and Hale Caesar by Terry Crews.

The films also featured Arnold Schwarzenegger as Trent “Trench” Mauser, Bruce Willis as Mr. Church, Charisma Carpenter as Lacy, Mickey Rourke as Tool Ross, Chuck Norris as Booker, Liam Hemsworth as Billy “The Kid” Timmons, Jean-Claude Van Damme as Jean Vilain, Mel Gibson as Conrad Stonebanks, Harrison Ford as Max Drummer, Antonio Banderas as Galgo, Wesely Snipes as Doctor Death, Ronda Rousey as Luna and Kelsey Grammer as Bonaparte.

The new project, The Expendables Go To Hell, is a graphic novel that was recently announced through an IndieGoGo campaign. The graphic novel shows a story by Stallone and Dixon with a screenplay by Dixon and Richard Meyer with artworks by Graham Nolan.

Meyer visited YouTube to discuss the project.

He describes the brass tax of the graphic novel:

“It’s a graphic color novel that will span about 90 pages. The story of Sylvester Stallone and Chuck Dixon. Screenplay written by Chuck Dixon and me. Art by Graham Nolan.”

Meyer then describes the core of the story:

“The story is The Expendables, you know, they’re mercenaries, one day they got the chances. And most of these mercenaries are merged and wake up in hell. And they are in the middle of a battle that essentially rages in hell for eternity. You end up meeting all kinds of characters from history. Some who definitely deserve to be in hell and others who are kind of weird why they’re there. “

Meyer continues: “I forgot that there were war elephants in it. The thing has everything. It has modern battle tanks, battle plans for World War II, it has war elephants like Hannibal Barca, it has tons of historical figures and it has The Expendables. There are damn dragons in there. The devil is in there. “

Chuck Dixon tells us that the main story is between The Expendables 2 and The Expendables 3.

He also described the project to me:

“Hell is war! Barney Ross is wounded on the battlefield and wakes up in the Land of the Damned, where he wakes up along with some of the hottest warriors in history to fight Satan himself and an army of villains from the Five Thousand Years War along with a few other consumables! And as always, consumer goods are at the forefront of a war forever! “

He then explains that the 90-page graphic novel will contain a main story, but also a number of side tasks.

“It has the main story and a few side quests. This is a classic you do in team books. You divide the team up so that Graham doesn’t have to draw 5 characters in each character. I wrote two of the side quests and then Chuck Another one written. The art for the side chores is the art of Kelsey Shannon, Jason Johnson, who made Team 7 my favorite franchise, and Butch Guice, who basically drew everything. “

In the first Side Quest story, titled “The Bridge,” with artwork by Jason Johnson, Barney Ross is stunned to “find the soul of his friend, who is still alive, who is trapped in hell”.

The second story with the art of Kelsey Shannon is titled “Christmas in Hell”. It shows how Lee Christmas is removed from the team when it is most needed.

The third story is entitled Barbarian’s Holiday and shows works of art by Butch Guice. Gunner Jensen makes the best of a bad situation.

The book will include a main cover by Kelsey Shannon with options to purchase different cover styles.

Cover variants currently announced come from Billy Tucci, Richard C. Meyer, Jason Johnson and Renzo Rodriguez. However, they indicate that additional variant covers could be included.

You can see some of these variations below.

The IndieGoGo campaign has already exceeded the $ 10,000 funding target. At the time of writing, 759 backers had earned $ 50,757. You can find the IndieGoGo campaign here.

