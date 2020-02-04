advertisement

As we continue to approach Peak Smartphone – where smartphone manufacturers continue to push the boundaries of what they can do with a rectangular plate full of sensors and other technology, and the overall market approaching saturation – we are increasingly seeing the rise of what I think you would Weird Smartphone can call. The overall smartphone market has been somewhat pathetic, with no one really standing in long queues, excited with excitement about new smartphone launches like before, partly because of the feeling that we’ve all seen it before. There is nothing new under the sun. The Next Big Thing is simply smaller, thinner, less expensive, has a better camera, or how it needs to be adjusted to make sure you leave the one you have now and jump for an upgrade.

Samsung is at the forefront of this trend, as we have noted here, which can basically be summarized as follows: it is basically a throw at everything and see which sticks approach the design of a smartphone. In other words, if consumers are bored with the familiar rectangular plate with a glass display, let’s do it weird. And so we have folding phones and all sorts of other attempts to make people enthusiastic about smartphones again. That brings us to Apple.

Apple may or may not decide to ever pull the trigger on a folding iPhone – but that’s certainly what it is. That’s because iPhone technicians have taken the trouble to develop a solution, for which the company has applied for a patent, claiming to solve one of the many problems that foundered the Samsung Galaxy Fold last year.

The problem: it’s a foldable device, so you have to accept the inevitable wrinkles that go with all that opening and closing, or find a way to soften it. Apple’s summary of the idea included in the patent documentation is somewhat academic for the average reader, but in fact the idea seems to have flaps that can extend over the opening of a folding device when it is opened. The flaps are movable and can be retracted when the device is closed again.

View an illustration of Apple’s idea below. Is anyone intrigued about Apple’s idea of ​​producing a foldable iPhone, a la Galaxy Fold?

